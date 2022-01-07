Ortom to Buhari: Declare Miyetti Allah as terrorist organisation

GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday reiterated his call to President Muhammadu Buhari to move a step further and declare all the Fulani socio-cultural organisations terrorists.

He also faulted the president’s tagging of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a failure, noting that it was his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), and administration that had failed Nigerians.

Ortom, in a statement issued by his media aide, Nathaniel Ikyur, said declaring bandits as terrorists would go a long way to contain the atrocities of the criminals and give citizens opportunities to go about their legitimate businesses unmolested.

He, however, called on the president to be bold enough to also declare Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) as terrorist organisations.

“Though the Federal Government’s measures on bandits now seem strong, the security challenges will only be adequately addressed if a similar hard position is taken on Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MACBAN and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) who have vowed and continued to cause mayhem in Benue State and other parts of the country because of the anti-grazing laws,” he said.

He added that the anti-grazing law had come to stay in Benue, adding that the state stands on its position that it has no grazing routes, reserves or areas for cattle grazing.

Ortom said from all indications, the APC administration had run out of ideas, adding that “the party has exhausted all its lies and has nothing more to tell Nigerians.”

