Domesticate Child Rights Act, UNICEF tells Zamfara govt, others

The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF), has called on the Zamfara State government and other states that are yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act to do so, saying it would safeguard the rights of children.

The call was contained in a statement released by the UNICEF Deputy Representative in Nigeria, Ruhnan Murtaza, on Tuesday in Gusau.

He said a total of 29 states, including Jigawa, have now domesticated the act into law, while the remaining eight states have not domesticated the act, Zamfara State being one of them.

According to him, the eight states are Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Kebbi, Yobe, Kano and Zamfara.

He said all the remaining states are in the process of domestication.

The UNICEF deputy representative in Nigeria further said that there is a rise in sexual abuse of children, child labour and child trafficking which made children unsafe and subject them to trauma that can have lifelong impact on them.

He said: “The domestication of the Child Protection Bill in Zamfara State will help safeguard the rights of children.”

He said domestication of the Children Rights Act would ensure parents, caregivers and authorities across the spectrum fulfill their obligation to protect children and prioritise access to health, education, especially the girl- child, among several demands that will enable them to grow.

