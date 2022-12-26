Peter Obi has the capacity to deliver Nigeria from its challenges, Ortom tells Nigerians

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged Nigerians to vote for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in 2023.

According to him, Obi has the capacity to deliver Nigeria from its challenges adding that he would have canvassed for the LP flag-bearer should he was not in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He disclosed this on Sunday during a courtesy visit by Peter Obi to the State Capital, Makurdi where he spent his Christmas with Internally Displaced Persons (PWDs) in the State.

“Several presidential candidates have come here, and none of them has chosen to visit those IDPs camps and look at their plight to see how they are doing and give them hope that when they win, they will bring them succour, help, and hope.

“For you to have chosen to visit the IDPs on a Christmas day that you should be celebrating with your family, for me as a Christian, I say God will bless you and your aspirations. My prayer is that God will bless your aspiration to be the president of this country.

“Because I have seen capacity, faith, and hope, and I have seen someone who can bring the required equity, justice, and fairness that I have been pursuing since I became governor in 2015.

“If I were not in PDP, I would have been following you all over the place to canvass and vote for you.

“But, because I’m in PDP, I’m telling Nigerians that this man can help deliver this country from its challenges,” he said.