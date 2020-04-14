Ortom inaugurates N6.95bn tractors in Benue

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday launched and released for the next cropping season 50 tractors worth about N6.95 billion to farmers in the state.

The Governor explained that government purchased each of the tractors for N13.9 million, comprising the trailer, harrow, ridger and other implements.

Ortom disclosed this while commissioning the tractor for onward distribution to farmers in the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state at Government House Makurdi on Thursday.

While the governor urged farmers in the state not to neglect their farms so as to ensure that the issue of food insecurity was brought under check, he advised them to observe safety rules so as not to contact COVID-19.

He said, “Even in the face of COVID-19 farmers will still have to go to farm in order to avoid any situation that will result to issues of food insecurity.

“The way things are going, the COVID-19 situation if not checked will definitely threaten food security.”

Furthermore, he noted that government has subsidised the tractors by 40 percent (N5.6 million) and would sale each of them to farmers at the cost of N8.3 million.

Ortom also stated that the plan is that as soon as the beneficiaries paid for the tractors, government would make additional money available, purchase more tractors and sale them again to the farmers as efforts to saturate the state with tractors to boost farming in the state.

According to the governor, manufacturers of the tractors have also promised to make available spare parts as well as service centers for the tractors, just as he advised the benefitting farmers to take advantage of the services of the manufactures.

He stated that it has become pertinent for government to provide tractors so that farmers in the state will engage in mechanised farming to increase food production in Benue.

The Governor warned that any tractor found working outside Benue would be impounded and the contract voided.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Don’t Relax Too Soon, We’re Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Adeboye Warns

With positive cases of Covid-19 rising by the day across the globe, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned against carelessness in the… Read full story

COVID-19: China Denies Maltreatment Of Africans •Says mutual cooperation will destroy pandemic

For the second time in less than one week, the Republic of China has again restated its commitment to warm relationship with African countries. Zhao Lijian’s, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement issued last night in Abuja, against the background of alleged discriminatory practises against… Read full story

China Imposes Restrictions On Research Into Origins Of Coronavirus

China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, according to a central government directive and online notices published by two Chinese universities, that have since been removed from the web, CNN reports… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: The Sleaze Of COVID-19

IT is not only the antiseptic smell of hospitals that should worry you in these times of coronavirus. You should also be bothered about doctors who infect you with drunken unawareness and wicked greed. They are many in Abuja, from the Villa to the ministries and agencies where COVID-19 has become big business… Read full story

We Will Deal Ruthlessly With Criminals, Says Ogun Governor

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed that his administration would deal ruthlessly with criminally minded people in the state. This governor’s submission was coming on the heels of the arrest of 150 people over incidences of robbery and cultism activities in Sango-Ota and Ifo axis… Read full story

INEC’s Position On Edo, Ondo Governorship Election —Okoye

Nigeria is navigating a complex, dangerous and unchartered terrain. The country is embroiled in existential war that affects the entire country and humanity. It is a war without boundaries and its effect and consequences defies ethnic, religious, cultural, class, gender and other boundaries. There is palpable fear, anxiety and… Read full story