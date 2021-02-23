Ortom assures better days for retirees

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has assured retirees in the state that government will soon settle the arrears of pension allowance and gratuities.

Disclosing this yesterday, governor Ortom said that his administration has continued to make concerted effort to ensure that the arrears are settled.

Ortom said that the implementation of Pencom law in the state will soon yield positive results following the remittance of over N600 million into the Pension commission.

He added that the state government was at the threshold that will allow the state government to borrow money from the Commission to settle all the arrears of pension and gratuities.

According to the governor, “within this short time that the Pension Commission in the state began to work, we have remitted over N600 million and I believe very soon we will get to the threshold that will allow us to borrow from PenCom funds to be able to fund the arrears that we are owing to our retirees, which has accumulated over the years.

The governor further explained that with the domestication of the Pension Commission in the state, workers retiring from the State Civil Service will no longer have to wait too long before their entitlements are paid.

“And I think, that is the final solution to the issue of pension and gratuity in the state because in the next two years or so, as soon as you are retiring from service, you do not need to wait for your pension or gratuity, because it will be there waiting for you because the money is already there.”

The governor who described pensioners in the state as “patriotic fathers and mothers pledged that his administration is not resting on its oars to put smiles on their faces.

