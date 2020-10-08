(OPINION): Why Akeredolu deserves the votes of Ondo State people , by Boye Oyewumi

First, before I proceed with this short intervention, it is pertinent to declare my personality in accordance with the principle of full disclosure which my principal, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, taught me.

So, I am currently the Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu on Investment and Development. By the grace of God and through the confidence reposed in me by my principal, I am also the Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Agency (ONDIPA), the Special Utility Vehicle for driving development in Ondo State. I have been serving in this capacity since the inception of this administration never before seen in the history of the state. I can, therefore, at the risk of being immodest, make some modest claim to be part and parcel of the government.

Based on the above, I will be asking the electorate of Ondo State and the generality of the people on the need to return Governor Akeredolu for another four years come October 10 so that he can consolidate on the gains recorded so far, first as one of his advisers and second, as someone who is a believer in aknowledge-based economy as being currently practised in the state.

For the purpose of the journey so far and why it is necessary to reelect Governor Akeredolu on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC), it is fit to situate in a proper context what the state of development was before the administration came on board and what it is now, three and a half years after, even with less federal allocations to work with when contrasted with what the preceding administration got and the debts inherited.

The state of liquidity of the state was bad and almost on the verge of insolvency by the time Akeredolu took over. There was a backlog of salaries of workers for seven months while the state barely made N600 million in a month as its Internally Generated Revenue(IGR). It was a state of despair, hopelessness and despondency when the APC came on board but Governor Akeredolu never fretted nor slumbered.

Through months of dedication and commitment to the oath he swore to defend, Ondo State is the better for it at the moment. But how did Governor Akeredolu come about the turnaround in the modest financial fortunes of the state? He simply put on his thinking cap, went to work and thought outside the box.

With his team, the governor was able to put in place a pragmatic fiscal restructuring blended with prudent and rational allocation of resources such that the state is now financially healthy. Even though there is a long way to go, salaries of workers are being paid at when due while the IGR of the state has now moved from N600 million to above N2 billion monthly.

Practicable plans are still under way to expand the revenue net of the state. The plans will begin to yield results in the next few months if only there is no disruption to the current administration. Only the votes of the people come Saturday will retain and maintain the status quo. And I plead with you all to return the governor through the instrumentality of your votes.

Time was when the state was tagged only a civil service state, an appellation which means that the state only exists to pay salaries of about its 60,000 workforce and nothing more. The state has moved forward and it continues to sail, unhindered, under the guidance of Governor Akeredolu. In the last three and a half years, the state has produced direct 19,000 jobs and 18, 000 indirect jobs, with many more on the way.

Today, one of the commercial nerve centres of the state, Ore, now has an industrial hub with companies taking advantage of the facilities there to engage in manufacturing and production; there is the cassava to ethanol factory, the Ore Linyl Hub; there is the Chocolate Factory in Idanre. The location of the factory in Idanre is strategic in the sense that there is a lot of quality cocoa production going on in the axis of Idanre; talk of proximity to raw material as a determinant in the location of industry. There is another company currently springing up in Emure-Ile, Owo, the Egg Powder Factory. When it is fully operational, it has the capacity to generate 700 direct jobs. What about the indirect jobs?

We all know the position of Governor Akeredolu on commercial bitumen exploration. As someone who closely works with him in this regard, I can tell you that a lot has gone into it! MoUs signed and licences issued to three more private companies who will begin exploration soon once environmental impact assessment and other allied matters have been sorted out. The government is also collaborating with Southwest Bitumen, a private company.

And the big one: Port Ondo. It was conceived by the late Governor Olusegun Agagu before it was completely abandoned by the government that took over from him. You all don’t need to be regaled again with the obvious fact that ours is the longest coastline in the West African sub-region. Once the port comes alive as the governor has promised, rest assured that Ondo State will practically become the leading economy in the region as it will serve as the first port of entry for industrial giants and countries who are willing to move their goods through the port.

Of course it is a given that no industrialisation will take place in addition to quality investment inflow if the state is lacking quality infrastructures and stability. This, without a doubt, is what is driving the governor to turn the state to one giant field of infrastructure; from the quality roads, about 400 kilometres done in the last three and a half years, across the state to ensure cross city movement, rural-urban migration and mobility of goods and farm produce; to the schools courtesy of SUBEB and hospitals (four more additional mother and child) built and upgraded to the rural electrification project going on at a frenetic pace. As he promised, some parts of Ondo South without power supply will soon become electrified.

No development will ever take place in the absence of peace. Have you seen any investor who will tie an investment down in a place where chaos, insecurity and instability are the order of the day? No investor worth his name will do that. Governor Akeredolu knows this and this is why, in addition to empowering the statutory security architecture in the state, he was the leading advocate for the south-west regional security network with the code name Amotekun. You all could hear him loud and clear on Wednesday during a debate organised by Channels TV that Amotekun will never fail.

I have got so many reasons Governor Akeredolu deserves to be reelected but for space, I will be limiting myself to the aforementioned with the hope that our people will do the needful come this Saturday. And like the true patriots that the people of Ondo State are, I have no doubts that they will return my principal reelected since one good turn deserves another.

Oyewumi is Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Investment and Development and Chairman of ONDIPA.