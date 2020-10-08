Ondo COVID-19 Response Committee raises N700m, gives scorecard

The Ondo State COVID-19 Response Fund Committee has given an account of its stewardship, announcing that it raised N700 million from independent sources within one-and-a-half months of its inauguration.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Kayode Falowo, who gave a scorecard in a statement, explained that the committee used the amount, 45.6% of which was in cash and the remaining 54.6 % in kind, to put the state’s public health sector in good standing to cope with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the state.

Mr Falowo said the committee was inaugurated on April 1 by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and that by May 15, it was able to raise N700 million, saying this was due to the commitment and dedication of its members.

Falowo said before his committee was inaugurated, there was no testing facility for Covid-19 in Ondo State but that his committee was able to set up two, thereby eliminating the risks and delays involved in having to take samples to Osun State for testing.

He said: “There were only 20 dedicated bed spaces at the state’s Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Akure but the committee delivered 210 dedicated hospital beds in three locations, Akure, Ondo, and Ikare.

“There were no holding facilities for suspected and or infected persons but the committee worked to establish a holding facility in each of the three senatorial districts of the state, including the state capital, Akure.

“There were only seven functional ventilators in the entire state but three new ventilators, two in Akure and one in Ondo, were added by the committee.

“There was a severe shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) but 39,000 PPE were procured by the committee.

“There were limited number of infrared thermometers but 100 new Infrared thermometers were purchased by the committee.

“The state was in dire need of ambulances for the new centres to be created but three ambulances were added through the committee’s efforts,” he said.

Falowo stressed that since Gov. Akeredolu gave the committee the mandate to make recommendations to the government, the committee recommended enhanced hazard allowance for front line health personnel and this was accepted and implemented by the government.

He listed funding of palliatives measures to the aged and children, construction of facilities, and capacity building as some of the other achievements of the committee.

“Contrary to unfounded rumours, the committee received no funding from foreign countries. It also did not receive US$7million as peddled by malicious persons.

“The committee generated a list of 200 contacts and businesses that were approached for donations. These include high net-worth individuals, pension fund agents, banks, top tax-paying businesses, contractors, betting businesses, investors, and Foundations. Committee members also made donations in cash and kind.

“So successful was the committee’s efforts that, by May 15, 2020, about N700 million had been raised – 45.6% in cash and the remaining 54.4% in kind.

“This ranked Ondo State second after Lagos State in funds raised from private sources to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ondo State COVID-19 Response Fund Committee was also the first in the federation to render a comprehensive income and expenditure account, complying with the Freedom of Information Act.

“In furtherance of its avowed principle of transparency, openness and accountability, SIAO Partners, an independent Nigerian professional services firm (with Itua Ighodalo as Managing Partner), were the committee’s External Auditors while EY, another professional service firm, functioned as Adviser.

“Providus Bank, First Bank Nigeria PLC, and UBA served as bankers to the committee.

“The committee emphasized competence as it operated open bidding and competitive pricing policy in all contract awards to ensure that the State got value for money,” he added.

While thanking Gov. Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve, Falowo regretted that some unscrupulous elements sought to tarnish the reputation of committee members with false and malicious rumours.

“However, what is required as we round up our activities is for all hands to be on the deck to build on what the committee has achieved.

“I shudder to think what havoc COVID-19 would have visited on Ondo State without the committee. Members worked pro bono; that is to say, free of charge.

“It has been a privilege working with the committee members. I appreciate you all and I say a big “thank you”.

“To all who responded to our distress call and came to Macedonia to help us, I say thank you and God replenish your pockets.

Speaking for myself and I believe that I speak as well for the committee members, the joy and satisfaction we derived from helping to save lives cannot be quantified.

“We are more than compensated by the number of lives saved in the immediate as well as in the commendable improvement that the committee has brought to bear on the entire Ondo State public health sector.

“Knowing full well the ravages of Lassa fever in Ondo State, the improvements in the facilities available to treat all kinds of infectious diseases will help to combat the scourge and save lives.

“We leave every stakeholder with these parting words: Under no condition should our people be allowed to die needlessly.”

