Ooni of Ife marries new wife

The paramount ruler of Ife Kingdom, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (Ọjájá II) has married a new wife, Mariam Anako-Ogunwusi.

The Ooni of Ife’s new bride was welcomed into the royal Palace late Tuesday night.

In a 26 seconds video posted on Twitter by @AdeyemiSijuwade, the new Ife queen can be seen kneeling in front of the king while he prayed for her.

The 47-year-old accountant turned Monarch previously has two children, a son, Adesoji Aderemi with prophettes Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi whom he married in 2018 and a daughter, Adeola Anuoluwapo Ogunwusi, who he had at the age of 19.





