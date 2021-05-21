Onome Da Saint set for comedy night in Abuja

One of the Abuja’s top comedians, Onome Da Saint is set to shut Abuja down with a comedy night starring some top comedians in the country. The comedy show tagged ‘Laff it off with Onome D Saint’ would be held on June 13 at Sheraton Hotels and Tower, Abuja.

In an interview with Onome Da Saint, he said, “the show has been on since 2015, and usually, it is more of a family show because most of the jokes that I usually deliver there are tailored towards what everybody can assimilate. We are expecting to have lots of fun in a sane manner”.

On the comedians expected at the show, he said “We are expecting Gordons, Mc Passion, Edo Pikin, Mr Paul, Apostle Paul, Ghana Must Go, Koboko Master and others both from outside and within Abuja”.

The comedian said the show is expected to “keep the brand going because it has been a household name for a while. We are trying to awaken showbiz after Covid-19 Lockdown. Also, I want to also make money. People need to be happy.

“People are faced with so much uncertainties, so much worries, a lot of people are depressed at this moment, and they said laughter is one of the medicines to some cure. So, we want to bring smiles and laughter in the faces of people. Because when you leave the show, you will have some memories of some jokes that will keep you laughing for a while”.

On the challenges of comedy industry in Abuja, he said the industry is suffering because Abuja is a civil service setting where so much value is not attached to comedy compared to Lagos.

He added that Abuja residents do not value their comedians and even prefer to invite comedians from Lagos at a high price. “But some also appreciate Abuja comedians”, he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Onome Da Saint Onome Da Saint

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Onome Da Saint Onome Da Saint