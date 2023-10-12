The Federal Government pledged to improve the culture of handwashing, as only four per cent of Nigerians practice it at critical times on Thursday.

Prof Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, stated this at a news conference in Abuja to honour the 2023 Global Handwashing Day with the theme “Clean Hands are within our Reach.”

Utsev believes that instilling the practice of handwashing during important periods will help to avoid the spread of preventable diseases, boost human health, and strengthen communities.

According to him, handwashing is a ‘first-line of defence’ in preventing outbreaks and reducing the toll of pandemics, as can be attested from the last experience with the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Quoting the 2021 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASHNORM) Report, Utsev said national access to basic hygiene services stood at an abysmal 17 per cent.

The minister, represented by Mr John Ochigbo, Director, River Basin Operations and Inspectorate, noted that there is 99 per cent knowledge of handwashing practices, while only 8 per cent practiced it.

“It may also interest you to know that a high knowledge of handwashing practices estimated at 99 per cent was reported, in practice, only 8 per cent of the population can demonstrate proper handwashing with water and soap under running water.

“In addition, only 4 per cent are likely to practice proper handwashing with water and soap in critical times such as after defecation, touching animals or sick persons, playing and before cooking, eating, handling food, or feeding others.

“These low indices indicate the need to review our strategies in order to strengthen our interventions for greater effectiveness and for sustainable results”.

According to him, in oder to reverse these trends, the ministry has commenced the implementation of the Hand Hygiene for All Roadmap, which gives a strategic direction to achieve hand hygiene for all.

“This will help the country chart a course towards ensuring available and affordable products and services that will help entrench a culture of handwashing with soap for all, especially for the less privileged population.

While appreciating the efforts of the development partners and other stakeholders, the minister called for renewed commitment, to build good hygiene culture for Nigerians.

Earlier, Mrs Elizabeth Ugoh, Director, Water Quality Control and Sanitation in the ministry, said the day was an opportunity to promote and encourage handwashing as a cost-effective way to prevent diseases and preventable deaths.

She said it was the desire of the ministry to see a community of healthy people who would contribute to economic development, saying effective handwashing at critical times would make it possible.

“Handwashing with soap and water is an easy, cost-effective, and affordable way to prevent disease and save lives.

“When handwashing with soap is practised after using the toilet or before eating, it can dramatically reduce the risk of diarrhea and pneumonia, which can cause serious illness and death.

“When people are healthy, they will be productive and contribute to the economy of the country, that’s why we are advocating making this a culture”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day, celebrated annually on October 15, is aimed at increasing awareness and understanding the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way for disease prevention.

Highlights of the day were sensitisation rally, distribution of handbills to create awareness about the importance of handwashing and why it should be prioritised. (NAN)

