Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, who is also the Global Convener of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), has stated that the organisation will continue to be at the vanguard of projecting the Yoruba race and ensuring peace and unity across the land.

He assures that OPU is determined to reposition the trajectory of the Yoruba, allowing them to take pride in their place among the races in the world.

Iba Adams made this statement while speaking at this year’s edition of the OPU African Summit in South Africa, which had prominent guests in attendance, including the Consul General, His Excellency, Andrew Nengak Idi, Prof. Aregbeshola R. Adewale, and Prof. Francis Bayo Lewu, among others.

Adams, in his opening remarks, disclosed that the Yoruba diaspora organisation, OPU, is presently established in 98 countries around the world.

He stated that the efforts made by the body in the last 12 years have been significant signposts for the various achievements recorded in Yoruba history.

The Yoruba generalissimo noted that OPU summits have over the years provided valuable opportunities for members to think and reason together as a family.

He emphasised that each summit takes the organisation a step closer to fulfilling its dreams, affirming that OPU will continue to be at the forefront of projecting the Yoruba and ensuring peace and unity across the country.

“Over the years, OPU summits have provided valuable opportunities for us to think and reason together as a family. Each summit takes us a step closer to fulfilling the dreams of our organisation.

“As we gather here today, I am happy that things are taking good shape in South Africa. South Africa is a land of hope and possibilities.

“OPU has the opportunity to explore the country’s potential and build a strong network.

“Here in South Africa, there is an abundance of human and material resources available for us to leverage in our determination to strengthen the bond of the Yoruba race.

“Therefore, it is our determination to leave a lasting impression in the minds of the coming generations. As we forge ahead, we shall achieve that by the special grace of the Almighty God.

No matter the obstacles on our way, no matter the challenges placed on our path, no matter what they do to distract us, we will remain focused and steadfast in our drive to sustain the ideals of the Yoruba race,” the Yoruba generalissimo stated.

His Excellency, Andrew Nengak Idi, who stood in for the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, spoke on the need to promote unity and peace in Nigeria, pointing out that Nigeria’s future is bright if all the states and ethnic nationalities that make up the country work together to ensure that peace reigns supreme.

Prof. Adewale, from the Department of International Business and Development Economics, University of South Africa, spoke on the topic titled “Understanding the Agricultural Value Chain among the Yoruba.”

He said agriculture is the oldest profession on earth, noting that the Yoruba are a blessed race.

He also emphasised that for the Yoruba to explore the potential of the soil, there is a need for the race to optimally manage its resources.

“Yoruba is a blessed race. You cannot quantify the blessings of humanity, land, resources, capacity, and value bestowed on the Yoruba race.

But it is baffling when the people of the race with such huge potential are wallowing in pain due to ignorance, neglect, poverty, and lack.

“The missing links are a lack of good managers and poor management. The Yoruba need to understand how to drive both human, material, and capital resources towards fulfilling and achieving their goals.

“When the value chain is smooth, the business prospers. So, the best approach is for us to address the hindrances that hold us back and come up with something that is workable and enduring,” Adewale argued.

Also speaking, Prof. Lewu from the Department of Agriculture, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Cape Peninsula, University of Technology, South Africa, said the Yoruba are well known for their rich culture, tradition, and heritage.

He added that Yoruba culture is entrenched in very amiable diversity, maintaining that this is the reason for the enduring values and ethos of Omoluabi that the Yoruba are renowned for.

“It is interesting to note that Yoruba culture and tradition have gone beyond the shores of Africa and into the Caribbean countries. That is why Yoruba is officially recognised in one state of the United States of America.

“Yoruba people are established in Europe, America, and as immigrants across the world. Yoruba people love the coastal area. When you go to Brazil, you marvel at the way the Brazilians hold dear to Yoruba culture and our religion.

“You see the Brazilians worshipping Ogun and other deities. That is a strong source of pride for us as a race.

Yoruba are very strong in the production of different sculptures and beads. The Yoruba are destined to be among the leading races in the world, and with the role played by OPU, I have a strong conviction that Yoruba will continue to be the pride of the black race,” he said.

Expressing his appreciation, the South African coordinator, Otunba Kayode Orenisi, also known as Kaymoney, said he was delighted by the turnout of guests and members of the OPU at the summit.

Otunba Orenisi said OPU, the South Africa chapter, would establish an academy that “will boost both academic and economic prospects in South Africa,” urging all members to remain committed to the ideals of the organisation.

“OPU South Africa will initiate an academic and business initiative that will boost both academics and the economy in South Africa. So, I urge all members to remain committed to the ideals of the organisation,” Orenisi said.

Also speaking, Prince Adedapo Adesanmi said OPU had remained the fastest-growing diaspora organisation in history with branches in 98 countries around the world, adding that the Yoruba generalissimo, Aare Adams, had built a global brand that would endure for a very long time.

President, Association of Yorubas in Diaspora, South Africa, Dr. Olushola Agbeniyi, acknowledged the zeal that drives OPU as an organisation, noting that it took “the grace of God for somebody like Aare to be the torchbearer of OPU in all the 98 countries where the organisation is located.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of Yoruba One Voice (YOV), Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi, urged the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) members in South Africa to remain firm and protect the interests of the Yoruba wherever they are.

In addition to all members of OPU in South Africa, other guests present at the summit included two members of the Aareonakakanfo-Chiefs-in-Council: the Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Babajide Tanimowo; Bareejiro Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Dauda Asikolaiye; African Union Coordinator, Otunba Segun Ogunpitan; President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, South Africa chapter, Douglas Nwanike; and Baba Egbe Yoruba South Africa, Dr. Ajibola Adegboye, among others.

