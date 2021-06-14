Onimesi, a true descendant of Oduduwa ― Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has described the Onimesi of Imesi-Ekiti, Oba Festus Olatunji Olatunde, as a true descendant of Oduduwa.

Oba Ogunwusi who spoke during the coronation ceremonies and first anniversary of the traditional ruler urged the people of the community to support the Onimesi in his efforts at bringing the needed development to the town.

Represented by Oba Adekunle Adebowale the Agbolu of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi commended the Onimesi for promoting the cultural values of the Yoruba race describing him as a true descendant of Odududwa

He said, “Let me start by saying that I am pleased with what I have seen here today, in terms of the display of Yoruba cultural and traditional values. All that you have showcased here today are a replica of what we do in Ife, which is the cradle of the Yoruba. This shows that Onimesi is a true descendant of Oduduwa.

“I want to enjoy the people of Imesi rally round their monarch and give him the necessary support. It is a taboo in Yorubaland for anyone to conspire against an Oba,” Ooni warned.

In his address at the occasion, Oba Olatunde thanked the people of the community for the confidence reposed in him to rule them.

He paid tributes to his co-contestants stressing that the contest and the usual post installation reactions were done in the most decent manner.

The monarch disclosed that the anniversary was deliberately expanded in scope not just for the glamour but to attract the much-needed attention to the community which had once been one of the great Kingdoms plundered by wars in Yorubaland.

“Imesi by history, tradition and archaeological findings lost her status to 17 consecutive ravaging and destructive invasions during the internal Yoruba wars. Such was the level of devastation that on arrival at Imesi, Egunmoga, my great-great-grandfather met only seven Imesi natives and a dog.

“Therefore, the large population of non-indigenes today is an offshoot of a deliberate re-population strategy of the successive monarchs in ensuring planting of government and modern structures in the community,” Oba Olatunde said.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who congratulated Oba Olatunde also admonished him to always carry his people along in decision making concerning their welfare.

The governor said he was confident that Oba Olatunde would bring his experience and exposure as a businessman and entrepreneur to bear in advancing the course of the town.

Fayemi who was represented by Professor Bolaji Aluko tasked the monarch to enlist the support of the community’s traditional war Chiefs, Hunters and quarters Chiefs as well, as abled men and women to take charge of the security.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.Onimesi, a true descendant of Oduduwa ― Ooni