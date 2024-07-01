Scores of travellers were reported to have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sagamu -Ijebu-Ode, on Sunday night.

The incident, Tribune Online learnt, happened at Delabo junction in Ilishan Remo along the highway at about 8.00 pm.

The suspected kidnappers were said to have laid an ambush between Sagamu Area Command of the Nigeria Police and Ilisan township.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Ilisan Development Council, Otunba Wemmy Osude, said one of the victims of the attack, a resident of the community was shot in the knee, and currently receiving medical attention at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

“Information reaching me right now confirmed a kidnapping incident between the Area Command and Ilisan City Gate (formerly Delabo).

“A resident of Ilisan (name unconfirmed) was reportedly shot in the knee and is receiving medical attention at Babcock Teaching Hospital.

“Other victims were taken into the bush. While waiting for additional information, please contact your loved ones who may be plying that road at about this time to be cautious, ” said Osude.

Osude said that he had spoken to the resident of the town who was being treated at Babcock University Teaching Hospital and he was said to be in stable condition.

He said, “I have spoken to the Sagamu Area Commander about this incident and hopefully we trust that all the security agents will go after these criminals and rescue these people”.

Recall that a similar incident happened about two months ago, leading to the death of one person while about six others were abducted on the same axis.

At the time of filing this report, the mobile line of the spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, was not available.

