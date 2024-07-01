Hon. Shedrack Nnanna, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on Events and Protocol, recently launched his 8-track album titled ‘This Naija’ in Awka, the state capital.

Governor Soludo, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, praised SheddyJoe as a man of many talents who is passionate about the growth and development of his constituents. He reaffirmed his commitment and support for the entertainment industry.

In his address, Hon. Tony Ifeanya, Chairman of the event and Anambra State Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, highlighted the entertainment industry as a significant source of income and employment for many youths.

Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism, Hon. Don Onyenji, emphasized the government’s support for SheddyJoe and other young talents in Anambra State.

He mentioned the establishment of Anawood, an initiative to support local filmmakers, and the upcoming training of a thousand youths in various aspects of filmmaking.

The Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Sir Chido Obidiegwu, lauded SheddyJoe for his multiple talents and expressed his support for his music career.

In his remarks, SheddyJoe, who is also a standup comedian, master of ceremonies, musician, and civil servant, shared his journey into the entertainment industry.

He recalled how he was introduced to prominent figures in the industry and the challenges he faced due to family pressure and lack of funds.

SheddyJoe encouraged youths with talents in music, comedy, and other entertainment areas to pursue their dreams despite challenges. He emphasized the importance of starting now and remaining focused and determined.

He also highlighted the state’s support for the entertainment industry, mentioning the upcoming Solution Fun City, which will include an amusement park, country club, and water park.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Chimezie Patrick Anaso, expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event and commended SheddyJoe for his inspirational tracks.