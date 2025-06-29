‘One of our finest elders, accomplished statesman,’ ACF mourns Dantata

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said it received with shock the news of the death of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, aged 94.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Professor Tukur Baba noted that the deceased “Alhaji “Aminu Dogo”, a term of endearment reflecting his iconic tall stature, was easily one of Arewa’s finest elders and accomplished statesmen with a long history of achievements of national and international reputation.

“Of the many roles he had played, he was a business mogul, scholar, philanthropist, public servant and community leader. Alhaji Aminu had served as pioneer Commissioner of Economic Plan-ning and Development (1967-1976) in the newly created Kano State (incorporating the present-day Jigawa).

He was a member of the Northern House of Assembly (representing Kano Province), the 1979 Constitu-tion Drafting Committee, a politician, to list a few of his notable public service outings, apart from his many achievements in the private sector.

“Alhaji Aminu was a scion of the equally reputational, well-established and high achieving and uniquely accomplished merchant family from Kano; a direct descendent of the late Alhaji Alhassan Dantata’s iconic family, easily Kano’s (and Nigeria’s) hugely wealthy class’s known business pioneering milestones.

“Alhaji Aminu had stayed faithful to the Dantata Family’s legacies through his various investments and achievements in industry, commerce, education, industry, construction, mining, real estate, oil and gas, etc., across the globe, and through which he directly and indirectly impacted positively on millions of lives.

“Alhaji Aminu was also among the elder statesmen that initiated the movement that saw to the establishment of the Arewa Consultative Fo-rum (ACF) as a foremost socio-cultural organization of the peoples of northern Nigeria in 2000. To his credit, he had also invested financial

resources which saw the emergence of ACF on sound footing and respect. Late Alhaji Aminu was also father to Alhaji Tajudeen A. Dantata, ACF’s current Financial Secretary.

As recent as August 2024, the ACF’s leadership led by Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, Chairman Board of Trustees had paid a courtesy call on Alhaji Aminu during which occasion the team wished him further health and long life.

“It is therefore with a profound sense of loss that ACF receives the news of the demise of this illustrious son of Arewa, deeply mourns and prays for the peaceful repose of his soul in Aljanna Firdaus. ACF extends condolences to his family and friends, the people of Arewa, Kano State and Nigeria as a whole.

