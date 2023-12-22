Nigerians have reacted to reports by a special investigator that ex-President Buhari’s billionaire ex-aide and nephew, Tunde Sabiu told Emefiele to redesign naira notes and not the CBN board.

According to the report, the immediate former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele awarded N61.5 billion for the printing of ill-fated new naira notes to a United Kingdom company, De La Rue in flagrant violation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that it should be given to a domestic firm.

The report indicated that the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was not involved in the decision to redesign the new currency notes, adding that the initiative was suggested to former CBN Governor by Buhari’s aide, Tunde Sabiu during his visit to the Presidential Villa in September 2022.

It’s possible to stop corruption, once the leader is not corrupt, the followers will be very careful. There’s still hope for Nigeria.

One man decision affected millions of people just for personal gain. This should not go without adequate punishment

Why are they punishing only him… something they’re not telln us

Until Nigeria take corruption as serious as China, this evil will continue

Omefiele thought he was a god no one could touch

No wonder he was so adamant to contest for the election n still sitting as the CBN governor

Omefiele thought he was a god no one could touch

Same story everyday…and Nigerians, learned n un-learned read these things everyday, yet keep silent

Our leaders should always think very well before they will do something

I knew Buhari was never in charge of Nigeria for the whole 8 years

