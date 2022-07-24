One injured, others scampered for safety as crisis engulfs Mobil ringroad makeshift market in Ibadan

One man was critically injured while others scampered for safety as crisis engulfs Mobil ringroad makeshift market in Ibadan.

A middle-aged man and marketer of the popular Baba Ijebu lottery game has been critically injured while trying to settle a scuffle between two Hausa traders at the popular Mobil Ring road makeshift market on Sunday.

The victim whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report was trying to settle a rift between two warring traders when he was reportedly stabbed by one of them who felt cheated.

The marketer became unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Sensing the danger ahead, our correspondent gathered that the suspected assailant took to his heels but was given a hot chase by the symphatisers.

The development forced a temporary shutdown of the market while the popular suya spots within the market was set ablaze.

Our correspondent, in an on-the-spot assessment, saw the traders discussing in groups while some of them were apprehensive of possible midnight reprisal attacks.

The hoodlums, as reliably informed took advantage of the situation as they embarked on a looting spree.

Fruits including oranges littered the grounds as the sellers scampered for safety.

Also, the motorcyclists otherwise known as okada riders abandoned their motorcycles and took to their heels.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Our correspondent gathered that there is the likelihood of pulling down the makeshift stalls by the authority of the Ibadan South-West local government on Monday.

It was gathered that before the Sunday incident, the authority of the Ibadan South-West local government area had given the traders a marching order to vacate the place.





The place, as reliably informed is not designated for market, hence the need for respective traders to quit.

Meanwhile, the security vans including that of police and Western Security Network Service otherwise known as Operation Amotekun were strategically located in the area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said: “At about 1030HRS today Sunday 24/07/2022, upon the receipt of a distress call, Operatives of the Oyo State Command responded to an alleged breach of peace situation around Mobil Area Ring Road, Ibadan.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim ‘m’, (name undisclosed as of now) was escorted off the scene after suffering deep cuts on his body by Police responders.

“The incident is closely monitored and Police operational and tactical assets have been deployed to forestall any untoward happenings.

“The Command remains committed to the protection of lives and property. Updates regarding the ongoing investigation would be provided accordingly, please.”

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

One injured, others scampered for safety as crisis engulfs Mobil ringroad makeshift market in Ibadan