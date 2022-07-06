One injured, N5m property lost in Kwara gas explosion

A gas explosion in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State, on Tuesday night, destroyed property worth N5 million.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred at about 7.30 pm at Baba-Soja’s junction, along Alagbado Specialist Hospital road, Okelele, Ilorin.

It was also gathered that raging fire, which emanated from a gas retail shop in the area, consumed goods in three shops located in the vicinity while property and money estimated at N5m were destroyed.

A woman said to be the wife of the owner of the gas retail shop was said to have sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby private health clinic for medical attention.

It was also gathered that the woman was later moved to another hospital in the town for comprehensive treatment.

Another victim of the gas explosion, who sells children’s wares in one of the shops that were razed by the fire, Mrs Bashirat Bashar, said she lost goods worth over N2.5m to the incident.

“I just filled my shop with goods worth over N2.5m on Monday in preparation for Sallah sales. All the goods were burnt by the fire,” Mrs Bashar lamented.

A source also claimed that the owner of the gas retail shop also lost N2m cash in the incident.

“The wife of the gas retail shop’s owner sustained injuries during her attempt to retrieve the N2m that her husband kept in the shop. The money is meant for the purchase of goods the following day (Wednesday).”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.





One injured, N5m property lost in Kwara gas explosion