One feared killed as hoodlums attack policemen in Lagos

A 40-year-old man, Wale Kalejaiye, is missing and has been feared killed after a crowd of hoodlums attacked men of the Nigeria Police Force in the Akodo area of Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident while the police are on the trail of other hoodlums.

Tribune Online gathered that Kalejaiye had led the policemen to the town to effect some arrests on Monday when the hoodlums attacked the policemen and injured some of them.

Two vehicles and houses belonging to relatives of Kalejaiye were also destroyed by the hoodlums.

It was gathered that the policemen on arriving at the community identified some of the suspects and had already arrested three of them.

It was further gathered that the security operatives were still making moves to arrest other suspects in the area when armed hoodlums, said to be numbering over 150 attacked them.

An eye witness, who identified himself as Jalailu Alimi, narrated that “it happened at Iwaju Oba Street when Wale pointed at another of the suspects.

“The policemen came down from the vehicle to pick him when the boys started shooting and throwing broken bottles at the policemen.”

Jalailu also continued that “they attacked the policemen and forcefully took away Wale and right there they started hitting him with different objects but the policemen escaped.”

He added that “since then, Wale has been missing and his mobile phone has not been connecting. It was ringing initially but it was later switched off.”

A police source at Akodo Police Station, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with Tribune Online said “the policemen were from the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Team (IG Monitoring).

“They came with some mobile policemen to make some arrests and they were led into the community by some members of the community.”

The police source added that “later we got a report that some groups of hoodlums attacked them and abducted one of the villagers who accompanied the policemen.”

When contacted, the image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, said that he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Adejobi promised to find out and get back to Tribune Online but did not do so before the time of filing this report.

