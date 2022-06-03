One-day-old baby abandoned in bush by yet-to-be-identified woman in Bauchi

A yet-to-be-identified woman has given birth and abandoned the day-old baby in a nearby bush where it could be immediately sighted in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State.

Security agencies in the area as well as the LGA authorities are in search of the unknown lady as disclosed by a social worker, Mrs Fibi Hassan who spoke to newsmen.

She said that the unknown lady abandoned the newborn baby after she successfully delivered it on Thursday near a bush in Sarkin Kudu, Bogoro.

Fibi Hassan said that “yes this our office received a report that a newborn baby boy was abandoned in the bush in Sarkin Kudu. Before we got there the newborn baby has been picked up by one of the women in the area who took care of the baby.”

She added that “The baby is now doing well and in good condition. We have also informed the security and Investigations are ongoing to uncover the identity of the lady.”

The Social Worker also said that the social welfare office will continue to take care of the baby until the investigation is completed and the person identified.





“We appreciate the good people of sarkin kudu and the women who took care of the baby and we appeal to the mother of the baby to come and claim her newborn baby,” she further said.

Mr. Luka Danladi a resident of Sarkin Kudu narrated, “We woke up this morning with the sad news that a newborn baby boy had been abandoned near a bush here.”

According to him, “The mother of the baby left him crying on top of one rock with his face covered to the ground and we quickly told some of our women who rushed to rescue the new baby.”

Luka Danladi stressed that “The mother left the newborn baby without cutting the placenta without clothes with the intention that the baby will just die before daybreak. But thank God the baby is saved from danger.”

According to him, the newborn baby was born in the middle of the night on Wednesday and the mother left the baby in the bush.

“Though I want to tell you that we are not happy with this development here, we thank God for the fact that as human beings, we have to take care of the newborn baby,” he also said.

He said that “The baby has been handed over to the Social Workers. As I am talking to you we are presently in the market shopping for baby clothes and milk for the baby.”

The DSS office in Bogoro LGA also confirmed the incident and said action has been taken to ensure that the mother of the newborn baby is identified as contained in a statement by Gomna James, Information Officer, Bogoro LGA.

