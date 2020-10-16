One corps member dies, 1107 pass out in Sokoto

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State has revealed that a total number of 1,107 corps members in the state have successfully completed their one-year mandatory service in the state.

The state coordinator Mr Philip Enabuere who disclosed this on Thursday at the passing out ceremony of 2019 Batch C stream one posted to the state also disclosed that one corp member died within the year

According to Enabuere, four corps members have their service year extended for truancy and indiscipline while one corp member is to repeat the service year for abscondment.

He further divulged that two corps members won State award while two others won chairman award for their outstanding performance in community development service.

Enabuere showered praises on the outgoing corps members for their resilience and determination despite challenges and difficulties posed by covid19 pandemic saying that the ceremony was in low key due to coronavirus pandemic.

“You know during the nationwide strike embarked upon by Association of Residence Doctors the corp members who are medical doctors in the state filled the vacuum in a teaching hospital and other hospitals in the state,” he said

He called on all the outgoing corps members to be good ambassadors of the corps stressing that they should not forget the skills they acquired during the service year.

He thanked Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sultanate council, NYSC state board and other stakeholders for their unflinching supports

“We remain grateful to His Excellency the Governor of the state for taking the welfare of corps members posted to the state as a priority he added.

He also thanked the security agencies in the state for their contribution to the protection of corps members.

