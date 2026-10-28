Ondo: Police rescue two murder suspects from mob, arrest 14

The Ondo State Police Command has rescued two suspects allegedly linked to the murder of a farmer, Rasheed Hassan, from a mob in Ala community, Akure North Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Akure on Wednesday. He added that 14 persons suspected of participating in the mob action had been arrested and peace had been restored in the area.

Jimoh said the farmer’s death was reported to the police on October 24 from General Camp in the Government Reserve Area. Police officers who visited the scene recovered his body, which had deep cuts on the head and other parts of the body. His belongings were reportedly missing.

He explained that the Ala Youth President arrested two suspects on October 26 and was taking them to the police station when an angry mob intercepted them and attempted to lynch them.

Police operatives responded to a distress call at about 1:45 a.m. on October 27 and rescued the suspects. However, the patrol team conveying them to Akure was attacked.

According to Jimoh, two police officers sustained gunshot injuries from pellets allegedly fired by a youth using a pump-action firearm. The officers were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

He said investigations had begun to identify and apprehend those responsible for the farmer’s murder, while tactical and rescue teams had been deployed to maintain order and protect residents.

The spokesperson urged the public to hand over suspects to the police instead of resorting to mob justice. He assured residents that investigations were ongoing and that justice would be served.