Ondo Police arrests three suspects ten months after killing of 22-yr-old PoS operator

Detectives from the Ondo State Police Command have arrested three suspects in respect of the death of a 22-year-old lady, Adetutu Ibrahim, who was killed at her Point of Sales (PoS) kiosk in Akure, Ondo State capital.

A Police officer from the command who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said they were arrested in Minna, Niger State after ten months of trailing the hoodlums.

According to him, “one of the suspects was apprehended in Minna, Niger State. He was arrested after men of the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad tracked his mobile phone number which led them to a hideout in Niger State where he was apprehended.”

However, the source declined to reveal the identity of the suspects.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said some suspected criminals were recently arrested but he could not ascertain whether the murder suspects were among them.

Ikoro said: “It is true that we made some arrests recently but I can’t confirm whether those who killed the deceased were among them.

“But all the suspects would soon be paraded as soon as the Commissioner of Police gives the go-ahead.”

Tribune Online reports that 22-year-old Ibrahim was shot dead by some suspected armed robbers at her shop located at Oke Ogba Area of Akure, the state capital last August.

The hoodlums allegedly stormed her shop on a motorcycle and pretended to be her customers who wanted to transact business with her.

