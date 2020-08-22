Ondo LG Election: Voting in progress

The Local Government election in Ondo State ongoing in the state witnessed a large turnout of voters in Akure, the state capital, Idanre, and Ondo Town in the central senatorial district of the state.

Voters were seen at the polling centres as early as 8am waiting to be accredited and cast their votes.

It was observed that officials of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission arrived early in some polling station attending to the electorate while there were hitches in some of the polling units.

Votes were cast immediately after accreditation while some voters waited behind to oversee the voting process and the results in their polling units.

In Isalu idanre, at Christ Anglican Primary school, Ward 8, unit I and II, while the officials at the unit arrived late at the centre, voting has commenced in the ward.

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ade Adetimehin, described the exercise as peaceful.

The chairmanship candidate for APC in Idanre also commended the people for their large turnout and peaceful conduct of the election.

In most of the polling units visited in Ose, Owo, and its environs, the accreditation and voting processes were peaceful.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also lauded the conduct of the local government poll, describing it as a huge success after casting his vote at Ward 5, Unit 6 Ijebu Owo around 10.44 am.

Akeredolu was accompanied by his wife, Betty Akeredolu.

The major opposition in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party, abstained from the election to avoid giving legitimacy to the election.

Details later…

