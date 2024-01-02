A socio-political group, Conscience Of Progressive Change, United Kingdom, has condemned the governor of Ondo state, Lucky Ayedatiwa, over his insensitivity towards the late governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died last week.

The group in a statement vehemently condemned Ayedatiwa for not showing respect for the late Akeredolu, saying despite the death of his predecessor, Aiyedatiwa did not hesitate to celebrate his newfound position as governor.

The International Coordinator of the group, Remi Ogunmola, noted that what should have been a solemn and reflective occasion was turned into an atmosphere of jubilation and funfare.

Ogunmola stated that the display of insensitivity during the inauguration of Ayedatiwa further revealed no love lost between the two political leader, saying not even a minute of silence was observed for Akeredolu.

The statement of the group read: “Men often crave power with the same intensity that dogs crave bones. The relentless pursuit of power and influence can lead individuals to commit callous acts without regard for conscience. While power itself can be a force for good, its corrupting influence can transform individuals into monsters.

“Unfortunately, the political crisis in Ondo State, which had been drawn out and sustained, has cast a dark cloud over the “Sunshine State” following the untimely demise of the courageous and esteemed former Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, leaving a lasting impact on the minds of the people within the state and the nation as a whole.

“Two significant events unfolded in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. On that day, the people not only mourned the loss of a man who was more than just a governor but also witnessed the swift inauguration of Akeredolu’s deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the new governor, mere hours after Akeredolu’s passing”

He however, said “Since the inauguration of Governor Aiyedatiwa, there has been profound contemplation surrounding the circumstances of the event. What should have been a solemn and reflective occasion turned into an atmosphere of jubilation.

“Despite the death of his predecessor, Aiyedatiwa did not hesitate to celebrate his newfound position as governor. What is particularly troubling is the lack of respect shown towards Akeredolu’s memory during the proceedings. No moment of silence was observed before, during, or after the inauguration.

“During his speech, Aiyedatiwa began by exclaiming “A ku orire o” (Congratulations to us). The event was broadcasted live on national television, so, it wasn’t done in secret.

“I find it difficult to comprehend how a man who has benefited from Akeredolu’s generosity could shout “A ku orire o” on the day of his death. Could it be true that Aiyedatiwa was eagerly awaiting Akeredolu’s demise?”

He said, “Another disconcerting aspect was Aiyedatiwa’s haste to assume the role of governor, to the extent that not even a minute of silence was dedicated to honoring the late Governor.

“Conversely, in faraway Lagos and Benue States, a minute of silence was observed to commemorate the departed Governor.

“Despite the expectation that Aiyedatiwa’s inauguration would be a solemn and dignified occasion, it turned into a spectacle of jubilation for him and his supporters. This display of insensitivity is truly regrettable.