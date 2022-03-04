Ondo govt to return mission schools to their owners, says Akeredolu

Ondo State government has expressed its readiness to return both missionary primary and secondary schools to their original owners.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said this while receiving the new Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Father Anselm Ologunwa in his office in Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu said that so far, only the Catholic Church has signified interest to take over their schools in the state.

“We have promised that we will return schools to the missionaries and we are keeping to our promise. It is only the Catholic Church that has shown interest.

“Our position is that if you are not interested in taking ownership of your school, don’t discourage others. The Catholic Church has requested for two secondary and two primary schools. If you can run your school, come and take it.

“I know about Aquinas College. The progress made there is as a result of the efforts of the old boys association and the Catholic. Any of the missionaries that are ready to run their schools should come. Most of us are products of missionary schools,” he said.

The governor noted that the most important thing to his administration is spiritual guidance and prayers.

The immediate past Chairman of CAN, Reverend John Oladapo, thanked Akeredolu for his support and love to the association.

“It is my joy to be here today to thank God for your life and the support that I received as CAN chairman, Ondo State. You are indeed a father. We appreciate the love and the support that we have enjoyed,” Oladapo said.

In his response, Ologunwa assured the governor of the support and cooperation of CAN in the state.