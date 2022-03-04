Senatorial aspirant visits stakeholders, promises electrification of Ondo South

An Ondo South senatorial sspirant, Mr. Boye Oyewumi, has assured stakeholders and members of the All Progressives Congress [APC] in Irele and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo local government areas of the state of his readiness to lobby relevant agencies to put an end to the lingering blackout which has poised a major challenge to the economic development of the Southern senatorial district if given the opportunity to represent the people at the Senate.

Oyewumi, who is also the Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotional Agency, stated this on Thursday when he visited party stakeholders and members in the two council areas.

He stated that it is quite pathetic and worrisome to know that the people of the senatorial district have had to depend primarily on the use of petroleum and diesel to sustain their business activities.

According to him: “My passion to usher our people into a new dispensation of economic wealth and prosperity will not be possible if our people are still in darkness and this is why I will ensure that I pull the proper executive and legislative strings at the Senate if elected.”

He also revealed that there is more to benefit in governance if the people elect credible leaders who are passionate about the development of the people, assuring the stakeholders that if given the chance, his representation will bring the much needed dividends of democracy closer to the people.

Oyewumi also said that once completed, the Ondo Seaport and on-going bitumen exploration project in the district will open up the region for more economic development.

According to him: “we have the materials needed for wealth generation, all that we lack is a leader who can gainfully harness what we have, and maximize it for the common good of all.”

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the APC in Ile-Oluji/Oke- Igbo LGA, Chief Rufus Adefuyire, reiterated the need for the party members to embrace those who have proven themselves, not only to the loyal party men, but who are true progressives; while the Chairman of the party in Irele LGA, Chief Z.A. Omoge, described the quest of Oyewumi for Senate as a divinely inspired move to liberate the people of the senatorial district.