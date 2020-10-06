Ondo governorship election: Akeredolu, Jegede, Ajayi, others sign peace pact

Ondo State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu, his challengers, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and other governorship candidates in Saturday’s election, on Tuesday, pledged to shun violence and embrace peace irrespective of the outcome of the election.

All the candidates who made this promise at the International Cultural and Event Centre, the Dome in Akure, the state capital, during the signing of peace accord organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) pledged to allow peace during the election and eschew any act that may undermine the pact signed by them.

At the signing of the peace accord which was attended by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, and traditional rulers in the state, the Former Head of State and Chairman of the Peace Commission, Abdulsalami Abubakar, urged all stakeholders not to see the contest as a do or die affair.

Abubakar who urged all the stakeholders to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship urged them to take a cue from the Edo election, calling on the electorate to cast their votes without fear of intimidation or coercion.

He said: “The tension and anxiety associated with election necessitated the setup of the National Peace Committee which is to support peaceful election process and enthrone culture of peace.

“In 2014, the committee conveyed efforts to support peaceful election as well as ensuring a peaceful transition.

“The intervention of the committee contributed immensely to the success of the 2015 election. The NPC has since successfully intervened in the general election to ensure a peaceful outcome to the 2019 general election even at the just-concluded Edo governorship election.

“The governorship election in Ondo State is only a few days away and we want peace during and after the election. We want to see Nigeria as a place where people come out peacefully and vote during the election without deprivation and Ondo State deserves this.

“As you are aware, the election will not come without a peaceful atmosphere, and most importantly disharmony among political parties hinders developmental efforts.

“As we go into the election, we have been given assurance by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that they will conduct a free, fair and credible election. The rest is left for the voters to do what is right.”

Speaking, Akeredolu noted that Ondo is known for peace, saying the previous election in the state had always been peaceful and assured that the Saturday’s poll will not be an exception.

He advised political supporters in the state to avoid violence before, during and after the election and assured that the three major candidates will also meet to discuss on how to ensure that peace reigns before, during and after the election.

Akeredolu also appealed to INEC to ensure that the election is free, fair and credible.

Also, the PDP candidate, Jegede called on the security agents on duty during the election to be neutral in discharging their duties during the election, urging the security agencies not to spare or prosecute anyone who foment troubles during the election

The ZLP candidate who is also the deputy governor of the state assured that members of his party will respect the accord signed.

Also, a member of the National Peace Committee, Bishop Mathew Kukah and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar charged the youth to eschew violence and to avoid being used as an instrument of political violence.

Bishop Kukah said: “It is imperative to call on everyone to work towards peaceful election to ensure peace reign during and after the election.”

In his remarks, the INEC Chairman, Mamood Yakubu said the commission has met 12 of the necessary steps for the smooth conduct of the election.

Yakubu pleaded with political parties and their supporters to maintain peace to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise.

The Police Inspector General, Mohammed Adamu represented by DIG Leye Oyebade, assured the people of the safety of lives and property and said adequate security would be provided in all the three senatorial districts and the 18 local government areas in the state.

The Police boss, however, advised the public to follow the guidelines for a peaceful election.

The 17 political parties that signed the peace accord are A, AA, AAC, ADC, ADP, APC, APM, APP, APGA, LP, NRM, NNPP, PDP, PRP, SDP, YPP and ZLP.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ondo governorship election: Akeredolu, Jegede, Ajayi, others sign peace pact