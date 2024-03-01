Ondo State Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, inaugurated six new commissioners and seven new special advisers for the state on Friday, charging them to see the appointment as a call to service and the delivery of good governance to our people.

The governor, who also inaugurated a new Head of Service for the state civil service, Mr Bayo Philip, advised the new appointees to resist any attempt that could make them act disgracefully and urged them to be focused on the welfare of the people and be prepared to offer service for the development of the state.

The six commissioners include Razaq Obe, Mrs. Omowunmi Isaac, Olukayode Ajulo, Akinwunmi Sowore, Oyeniyi Oseni, and Emmanuel Igbasan, while the special advisers include Mrs. Olamide Falana, Alabi Johnson, and Dr. (Mrs.) Olawunmi Ilawole.

Others are Summy Smart Francis, Mr. Babalola Joseph Ayoade, Comrade Abdulganiy Muhammed, Prof. Simidele Odimayo, and Gbenga Omole.

Ayedatiwa urged them “to be dedicated, up and doing, and focused in the discharge of the duties and responsibilities expected of your office.

” It is equally important that you see yourselves as servant-leaders and not lords in your respective MDAs. Kindly cooperate with your accounting officers.”

While charging them to give their best to the state, the governor said, “You are expected to work in partnership with them and ensure you are guided by relevant rules and regulations in the performance of your duties and responsibilities.

“The entire state is looking up to you to bring to bear your wealth of experience, skills, and competencies in your new assignments.

” It is no news that our country is facing hard times economically,, and as a state, we are not immune to these challenges.

“As Commissioners and Special Advisers, you are coming on board at a very critical time. It, therefore, behoves you to come up with creative ideas and policies geared towards alleviating the sufferings of our people. We cannot afford to fail in this regard.

“This time requires us as political leaders to lead by example and be prepared to make necessary sacrifices by shunning an ostentatious lifestyle.

“Let me use this medium to plead with our people not to mount undue pressure on these new appointees. We should let them perform their duties without hindrance or distraction.”

The governor said the inauguration of the 16th Head of Service marks a new phase in the annals of the State Public Service, saying civil servants have been playing very vital roles in governance, especially since the advent of the current administration in February 2017.

“As the hub of decision-making, it regularly articulates and implements development strategies. It follows, therefore, that the public service is the engine of government, while the Office of the Head of Service can be described as the engine room of the public service.”

Charging the new HoS, Ayedatiwa said, “Let me charge you to see yourself as an ambassador, holding the office in trust for public servants in Ondo State. Besides, you are to provide the required leadership for the entire public service and see your appointment as a call to service.

“The oath of allegiance that you have taken is very significant in many ways, one of which is a higher commitment to the ideals of service. You are, therefore, implored to put the interests of the state first in all that you do.

“Having worked and garnered varied experiences in different capacities across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), it is hoped that you will adroitly bring your wealth of experience to bear on your new appointment to further add value to our administration, not only in terms of accountability but also in transparency.

“You are to ensure that the resources of the state are not misappropriated while ensuring the continued optimal generation of revenue by the public service.”

Ayedatiwa appealed to all political actors and stakeholders in the state to eschew violence and maintain peace ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state

“Permit me to use this medium to enjoin all political gladiators in the state on the need to maintain peaceful conduct as we begin to solicit votes from our teeming parties’ men and women ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries and ultimately the governorship election billed for November this year.

” Kindly endeavour to eschew violence, maintain good conduct at all times, and keep a tight rein on our supporters. Ondo State is bigger than any individual’s political ambition,” he said