The Vice-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, Professor Charles Okechukwu Esimone, has in strong terms admonished the newly admitted students into the university to be of good behaviour to achieve their future dreams.

The VC gave the admonition at the 2023–2024 matriculation ceremonies for fresh undergraduate students of the university on Friday.

He noted that any student who does not pay his/her fees by the appropriate time runs the risk of being excluded from examinations.

Stating the obligations of the students, the VC said, “It needs no gainsaying that you must pay your school fees as and when due to enable the university to maintain existing facilities and provide new ones.

Continue, Esimone said, “For your stay in this university to successfully end with the acquisition of a university degree, you owe certain obligations to the university, your parents, and yourselves.

These obligations are summarised below: Payment of fees. You must attend at least 75% of all lectures and practicals for you to be allowed to write examinations.”

The VC warned that examination misconduct could result in a suspension for up to three years and even expulsion, while students found to have registered with fake certificates would be expelled from the university.

Describing cultism as an anathema in the university, the VC said all proven cultists were expelled.

He added, “Other deviant behaviours such as robbery, rape, etc. are not tolerated, for these are both misconduct and crimes punishable by expulsion from the university and terms of imprisonment by the state.

While congratulating the new students on their admission, the VC enjoined them to remember why they were there at all times during their stay at the university, adding, “I pray that your stay at the university ends with a degree from the university.”

“On Academic Programmes of the University, Esimone explain that Nnamdi Azikiwe University is a conventional University, with fifteen (15) Faculties and academic programmes, of which most are variously accredited with the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the relevant professional bodies which are: Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN); Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN); Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON); Pharmacists Council of Nigeria; Nigerian Council of Legal Education; Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria; Medical Rehabilitation Board of Nigeria;

Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON); Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON); Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON); and Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria

Continuing, he said, “We also have linkages with many world-renowned universities spread across the United States of America, China, Europe, and Africa. The essence of these linkages is to facilitate academic programme development, teaching and research, public service, and staff/student exchange.”

“It is therefore my pleasure to welcome you all—students, parents/guardians, and staff of the university—to this undoubtedly auspicious event in the lives of the matriculants, the VC added.