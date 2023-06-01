Legal luminary and former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of Ondo state, Barrister Adekola Olawoye and Elder Idowu Hunjenukon of Lekki, Lagos, celebrated the wedding of their daughter, Sedogan and her goom Oluwagbemiga.

Joining the couple at the Church of God Mission, Garden City, Lekki, Lagos, the senior Pastor of the church, Rev. Chris Ubamadu, called on parents to train their children to fear and honour God saying this is the greatest legacy they could bequeath to them.

Ubamadu who stated this while delivering sermon during the wedding ceremony of Oluwagbemiga Olawoye and Sedogan Hunjenukon at the church in Lekki, Lagos state.

The clergy who noted increase in immoral act among the youths, described the rising cases of gay marriages, lesbianism and bestiality as disobedience against the rules of God

He charged young couples to build their homes on God’s instructions, charging parents to start feeding their children with the fear of God, so that they won’t deviate from them when they grow up.

According to the him, moral and religious values remain the only potent weapons to wage and win war against high level crime bedeviling the society.

“By wisdom a house is built, and by understanding it is established; by knowledge the rooms are filled with all precious and pleasant riches” he said

According to the clergy, for two flesh from two different backgrounds to truly become one, they must be deeply rooted in Christ, concluding that, marriage is a sort of bank with huge deposit without withdrawal.

At the well attended reception, the triumphant entry of the bride and the groom literally lighted the hall as the new couple were ushered into to the decorated hall with melodious tunes and funfare.

The joy of the newlywed couple knew no bounds as they swooned with joy and excitement on the dance floor before cutting their wedding cake with a funfare.

The parent of the groom, Barrister & Mrs Olawoye while expressing gratitude to God and family members for gracing the occasion reminded the couple that, it takes tolerance, respect and trust to remain in marriage.





In the same vein, the parent of the bride, Elder and Mrs Hunjenukon who could not hold their joy warned the bride and the groom against imitation of ungodly cultures, fake civilization and wrong values.

Every detail about the wedding was undeniably gorgeous as the rich and enviable social contacts and affiliations of the bride’s family, was fully displayed and amply felt by everyone present at the occasion as the hall was packed full with the crème of the pack of Nigeria’s business and political high societies

The new couple while thanking God and their parents for making the wedding a huge success noted the fact that marriage requires wisdom, knowledge, trust, respect, perceviarance and understanding to succeed and calls for.prayers for their new home.

Dignitaries at the wedding include, Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, Akogun Tokunbo Modupe, a US based Paediatrician, Dr. Olubunmi Oni and Chief Ogunsina Olusanya among others.