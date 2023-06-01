A renowned legal practitioner, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), on Friday, expressed shock over news in the media space that Gen A. B. Dambazzau is going to be conferred with the Jagunmolu of Edeland title which he currently holds, stating that the title cannot be said to be vacant.

Alliyu in a statement added that it is an anomaly that will be corrected legally if Timi of Ede insists on going forward with the said installation.

According to him, “the news going round the media that Gen A. B. Dambazzau is going to be conferred with the Jagunmolu of Edeland, came as a rude shock as the chieftaincy is not vacant.

“Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) was installed as the Jagunmolu of Edeland since March 1999 by Kaabiyesi, HRM Oba Tijanni Oyedokun Agbonran II, the then Timi of Edeland, with HRM Oba Okunade Sijuwade in attendance.

“We have set in motion judicial process to correct the anomaly should the current Timi, who I hold in high esteem, insists on going forward with the said installation of our highly reverred Gen Dambazzau.

“We can think of no reason for appointing another to a post held by me other than that I defended my client, Gov Isiaka Oyetola, in the last election. As a person that supports APC from AD time I could not do otherwise,” he added.

