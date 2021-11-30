Ondo court sentences accountant to seven-year imprisonment over N7m theft

An accountant in the Ondo State Hospital Management Board, Mr Aminu Kamilu, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, for stealing and converting N7m belonging to the state government.

Kamilu who is an Accountant attached to the State Hospital Management Board in Ikare Akoko was said to have stolen the money in 2017.

The Presiding Judge, Justice William Olamide, while reading his judgement said evidence before the Court showed that Kamilu committed the offence by stealing the public money in his care.

According to the Judge, Kamilu failed to absolve himself before the court, as all evidence he presented to deny culpability in the allegation of stealing the government’s money did not hold water.

However, Justice Olamide acquitted the second defendant, Azeez Musa, saying the convict single-handedly committed the offence

The Judge ordered the Ondo State government to reabsorb all other civil servants indicted in connection to the theft.

He said all evidence before the court showed that they had no hand in the stealing of government but were implicated by the convict, and said they should be reinstated to their former positions.

Justice Olamide said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other civil servants who might want to tamper with government money.

