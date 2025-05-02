Ondo community regent vows to pursue development

The newly installed Regent of Ijigba Kingdom in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, Princess Oyewunmi Rotimi-Akinbosotu, has pledged to promote peace, unity, and equitable development in the town.

The Regent made this promise in her acceptance speech following her installation, stating that she would ensure the provision of essential utilities in the kingdom through collaboration with the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led administration.

Princess Rotimi-Akinbosotu expressed gratitude to the state governor for upholding the sanctity of the monarch selection process and adhering to the state’s laws.

She called for the cooperation of her subjects in developing the community, urged them to be law-abiding, and assured that every indigene of Ijigba would be treated equally and with dignity.

Speaking on her aspirations for the kingdom, the Regent said:

“I am touched by the warmth and affection shown to my family, and I look forward to building on the foundation laid by my father.

“As I begin my duties, I promise to ensure that all members of our kingdom are treated equally and with dignity.

“I recognize the basic needs of our community, particularly ROLIWA — Roads, Light, and Water — which my father tirelessly pursued. I pledge to continue his legacy and work towards the betterment of our kingdom.

“I urge us to respect the sanctity of the law and our corporate existence, and to strive for harmonious living. With God’s guidance and support, our kingdom shall prosper.

“I stand before you today not as one seeking position, but as one who understands the sacred responsibility of stewardship.

“This is not a throne I inherit permanently. It is one I hold temporarily, with honor and reverence, in memory of a father who served God and led his people with peace, dignity, and faith.

“My father believed wholeheartedly in the power of God. He was a man who walked in trust — trust that God would fulfill all His promises for His name’s sake. That same trust anchors me today.

“When I was asked to serve in this capacity, I took time to pray, reflect, and seek God’s direction. When the answer came, I knew this was not about power, but about purpose.

“I have accepted this regency not to be exalted, but to maintain peace, preserve a legacy, and prepare the path for the one who will be rightfully crowned in due time.

“During this season, I will protect what has been entrusted to me, lead with integrity and grace, preserve unity, uphold peace, and honor God in every decision.”

Princess Rotimi-Akinbosotu was installed as the Regent of Ijigba following the demise of the Olujigba of Ijigba, Oba ‘Luyi Rotimi, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the age of 87.

He was appointed Olu of Ijigba by Oba Adebiyi Adesida, the then Deji of Akure, on February 6, 2012, and was upgraded to a crowned Oba on August 24, 2022, by the then Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

He also previously served as Managing Director of National Bank and as an Assistant Director General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The monarch passed away after a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.