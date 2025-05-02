Malaria: FG endorses N1bn geneith health competition

The Federal Government has endorsed the Geneith National Health Competition, a youth-focused initiative targeting malaria eradication through education, advocacy, and innovation.

The competition launched on Friday in Abuja, was organised by Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited in collaboration with CEOAfrica.

The competition features prizes worth ₦1 billion, including ₦400 million in cash and ₦600 million in gift items targeted at students in junior and senior secondary schools, as well as those in tertiary institutions.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, who was represented by the Director of Public Health, Dr Godwin Ntadom, described the initiative as a “timely and strategic intervention” in Nigeria’s ongoing battle with malaria.

He said, “While countries like Belgium, Britain, and the United States eliminated malaria decades ago, Nigeria continues to carry a heavy burden. We hosted the biggest global malaria meeting in 2000 and again last year, but 25 years later, the problem persists. It’s time to move from talk to action.”

Ntadom emphasised that malaria is not just a health problem, but an environmental, infrastructural, and socioeconomic issue.

“We must address the root causes poor drainage, overcrowded communities, and low awareness. This competition supports our national strategy by engaging communities directly through the youth,” he added.

Declaring the competition officially open on behalf of the Minister, he lauded Geneith Pharmaceuticals for driving a private-sector-led health solution:

“Involving students is smart. They influence their peers, homes, and communities. Their participation will spark sustainable change.”

The Chairman, Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mr. Umenwa Emmanuel, said the competition is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and reflects a deep commitment to solving Nigeria’s malaria crisis through innovation and advocacy.

“This isn’t just another event. It’s a deliberate platform for youth to reimagine and reengineer solutions to malaria, a disease responsible for 27% of global cases and 31% of deaths, especially among children under five,” he said.

He added that in 2022, Nigeria recorded over 66.7 million malaria cases and more than 189,000 deaths, calling the statistics “scary enough to declare malaria a national emergency.

“This year’s theme, Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite, and Stay Committed, is a call to action. We are asking our youth to think creatively, embrace technology, and take ownership of the fight.”

Emmanuel also seeks collaboration from ministries, educators, civil society, and development partners.

“Our collective action today will determine the public health landscape of tomorrow. Together, we can make malaria history in Nigeria,” he said.

In her speech, the Chairman Governing Council, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Wosilat Giwa lauded the campaign as more than a health programme:

She said, “This is a movement a powerful call to roll back malaria through education, advocacy, and active engagement. Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Niger account for more than half of global malaria deaths. But we are not helpless.”

Giwa highlighted the potential of youth-led advocacy, stressing that when young people are educated, they become effective messengers:

“New tools like advanced insecticide-treated nets and vaccines offer hope. But the real game-changer is an informed, engaged youth population,” she added.

Past President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharm. Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim, also applauded the initiative, calling for greater support for local drug manufacturing:

“We need to back efforts that strengthen local production. It will make essential medicines more accessible and affordable. I attend such events to encourage our professionals and push for better policy support,” Ibrahim said.

In his welcome address, Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, CEO of CEOAfrica and Team Lead for the project, described the competition as a “historic milestone” in youth engagement:

“This programme aims to ‘catch them young’ by training students to become malaria ambassadors. With over N600 million in overall support, this is the largest health competition of its kind in Africa. We encourage other patriotic Nigerians to follow Geneith’s example,” he said.

Student leaders also expressed full commitment to the initiative, Comrade Egunjobi Samuel Oluwaseyi, who spoke behalf of over 40 million students nationwide, declared:

Egunjobi said, “This is not just a malaria campaign; it is a life-saving mission. Nigerian students are fully behind this. We must fight this disease together.”

He commended Geneith Pharmaceuticals and CEOAfrica for their visionary leadership:

“This is a model for youth-centred health advocacy. I pass a vote of confidence on the organisers. The future of this fight lies in our hands,” he added.