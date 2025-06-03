Ondo Assembly deputy speaker, majority leader resign

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Abayomi Akinruntan, on Tuesday voluntarily resigned his position, citing the need to align with the conventional arrangement of elective positions in the state.

Also, the majority leader of the House, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, who stepped down from his position, did not state the reasons for his decision.

The letter of the Ondo Assembly deputy speaker, Akinruntan, the son of the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Frederick Akinruntan, who was absent at the plenary, was read on the floor of the House by the Clerk, Benjamin Jayeiola.

The resignation letter read, “I hereby tender my resignation from the office of the Deputy Speaker effective from today, 2nd June, 2025.

“Recall the House was inaugurated in June 2023, and I was unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker by members as stipulated in our standing order.

“My resignation is borne out of the need to align with the conventional arrangement in power sharing of elective positions in the state. I want to appreciate all members and staff for their contributions and support.”

The lawmakers, however, nominated and elected the lawmaker representing Okitipupa Constituency II, Hon. Ololade Gbegudu, as the new deputy speaker.

His nomination and subsequent election followed the nomination by a lawmaker representing Akoko North East Constituency, Oluwatoyin Japheth and seconded by Chris Ayebusiwa from Okitipupa Constituency I.

Following the nomination, Gbegudu was subsequently sworn in as the deputy speaker, with a pledge to serve the state diligently in his new role.

Similarly, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, who stepped down from his position, with the lawmaker representing Ose Constituency, Olatunji Oshati, announced as the new Majority Leader.

Also, Muritala Sulaiman, representing Akoko South East, was announced as the new Chief Whip, and Fabiyi Olatunji, Odigbo Constituency 1, was the Whip of the Assembly.

The Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, commended the former deputy speaker and the erstwhile majority leader for their maturity in how the transition was carried out smoothly and peacefully.

He said, he (Akinruntan) has been a peaceful ally. He has supported the house. I want to appreciate him for the maturity displayed in ensuring a peaceful transition.

“The same thing goes for the former majority leader. He has been a stabiliser in the House and also a good and dependable ally,” he said.

A source in the House disclosed that the change of the positions of the principal officers became imperative in order to balance the unwritten elective political arrangements in the state.

Akinruntan and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa hail from the same Ilaje Local Council Area of the state, while the erstwhile Majority Leader, Ogunmolasuyi, is from Owo Local Council, where the Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami, hails from.

