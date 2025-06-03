JUSUN suspends strike, to resume work Wednesday

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended its ongoing strike action and directed its members to resume work tomorrow, Wednesday, 4 June.

The suspension of the industrial action, which began on Monday, 2 June, across all its federal chapters, was contained in a communique issued after a series of meetings held with representatives of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and other stakeholders.

According to the communique, “After long deliberation upon issues that led to the declaration of industrial action by JUSUN on 2 June 2025, the following agreement was reached:

“That JUSUN oblige the noble intention of the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Matunmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON, the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, NLC, and other stakeholders.

“To give the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria and the relevant stakeholders time to engage the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure the release of funds to the Judiciary within a period of one month.

“That upon the release of the funds to the Judiciary, JUSUN’s demands—including the implementation of the new N70,000 minimum wage and its arrears, a 25/35% salary increase, and five months’ wage award and their arrears—shall be implemented immediately.

“Consequent upon the commitment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, JUSUN and its organs, after due consideration, have agreed to suspend the ongoing industrial strike action.

“With this development, members of staff are hereby directed to resume work tomorrow, Wednesday, 4 June 2025.”

The national headquarters of the union had, in a circular dated 30 May, directed all its federal branches to embark on industrial action effective from Monday, 2 June, until further notice.

However, on Sunday, the Supreme Court and National Judicial Commission branches of the union withdrew from the strike action, citing the efforts being made by the CJN to ensure the settlement of the contentious issues.

