Ondo: APC screens out Tinubu’s man, Segun Abraham

An Ondo guber aspirant who purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms for the July 20 Governorship primary election has been disqualified by the Governorship screening Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that the affected aspirant is a member of the Bola Tinubu political camp, Dr Segun Abraham,

Chairman of the Ondo Guber screening committee, Alhaji Tijani Tumsa while submitting the committee report to the Caretaker committee Chairman said each aspirant was rated based on their education, presentation, educational qualifications etc.

Tumsa did not mention the name of the aspirant, it would be recalled that Abraham was allegedly favoured by the National leader of the Party Bola Tinubu in the 2016 election but his aspiration was short-lived as he lost out to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

Tumsa shared some of the committees work with the Caretaker committee thus: “We commenced the screening exercise two days ago. There were twelve aspirants in all and I am glad to report that they all showed up for the exercise and we were able to conduct the screening within the two days stipulated.

“The committee decided that the aspirants be scored based on their presentations, educational qualifications, their commitment to the party, knowledge of the constitution, community service, manifesto of the APC, their team spirit and working experience.

“Of the 12 aspirants for the election, the committee has deemed it possible to qualify 11 of the aspirants to contest for the primary. We understand of course that the 12th aspirant has the option of appealing the decision of the committee.

“I will like to emphasize and to commend the aspirants who cooperated in no small measure for the success of this exercise. I will like to seize this opportunity to thank the party for finding us worthy to conduct the exercise.”

Receiving the report on behalf of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, the secretary, Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe, commended the committee for what he described as diligent exercise, assuring that the report would be transferred to the appeal committee for necessary action.

Other aspirants who participated in the screening were; Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, Isaacs Duerimini Kekemeke, Olusola Oke Alex, lfeoluwa Olusola Oyedele and Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe.

Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola Colinus, Olubukola Adetula, Dr.Abraham Olusegun Michael, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan were also on the list.

