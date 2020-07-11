What would you do on your first day in school after COVID-19 break?

It is interesting that the terminal classes, primary 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 have resumed in Oyo State in preparation for their promotional examinations. These ones have started taking precautions as spelt out by the government. However, schools in many states have not resumed. SEGUN KASALI spoke with some students in Lagos State on what their first day in school would be like after COVID- 19 break.

Ibrahim Agbaje, Primary 3, Ansar’udeen Nursery and Primary School, Lagos

My first day in school after this Coronavirus pandemic break will be to be very careful with the way I play with my friends in school. For instance, I like playing football and running around with my friends. That has to stop for now. Most importantly, I will make sure my mummy buys face masks and sanitizers for me to take to school so I can be sanitizing my hand anytime I touch any surface. By doing this, I will protect myself, my friends, my teachers and also my family members.

Toluwani Bankole, Primary 5, Monteagle Primary School, Lagos.

I will endeavour to observe all the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly disease ravaging the whole world not only Nigeria when I return to school after the Coronavirus break. I have seen on the internet, adverts and jingles that it with useful messages. I wash my hands regularly, sanitize my hands every time, use face masks and avoid going to unimportant places. And I have vowed to do this for myself, family, and friends. I pray for a safe Nigeria and also a safe world.

Eugenia Anibaba, SSS 2, Moulton College, Lagos

My first day in school after the COVID-19 break will be so dramatic in the sense that I will strictly adhere to the precautionary measures advised by the health experts to stem the tide of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic because it is devastating, considering the number of people that have reportedly died around the world. I will also watch closely where I go to, wash my hands regularly and sanitize thereafter, praying that the world recovers from this deadly virus that has ravaged the world economy and also terminated the lives of vibrant and productive men and women that would have taken this country and world to greater heights.

Emmanuel Sunday Umohinyang Jr., Primary 1, Silverwood School, Lagos

On my first day of resumption after the COVID-19 break, I will be so careful with my classmates by telling them to maintain social distance whenever we are talking i will report to my teacher whoever violates this rule because my mummy always tells me about social distancing, use of face masks and sanitizing after touching any surface.

