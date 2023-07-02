The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, has hailed and felicitated with the National Vice Chairman (South West), of the party, Dr Isaacs Kekemeke, describing him as a decent and well-cultured political figure.

The party in a congratulatory message to Kekemeke who turned 60, hailed him for his commitment, courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation and party above self.

The Ondo state chapter of APC in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye said “The chapter expressed appreciation to its leadership for the choice of Kekemeke as the job at a critical moment in our political development.

“As our former State Chairman, the party stated, we are always proud of his political exposure, elegance, and exploits.

“We have no doubts that you will set unbeatable records in the South West geopolitical zone.

“We felicitate with you as you clock three scores on earth, and pray God to grant you many years of good health, and sound mind”, the party added.

“The APC family in Ondo State is appreciative of the mercies and goodness of the Lord upon the former State Chairman, and prays for more grace for him to excel in his future endeavours.

“Happy birthday to an indisputable asset, and a selfless political gladiator from the Sunshine State”

