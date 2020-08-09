Ondo 2020: Ondo govt uncovers plots to smear Akeredolu’s image

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, the state government on Saturday said it has uncovered a grand plot to unleash a smear image on the governor of the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, by members of the opposition in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, who stated this in a statement signed by him, said some mischief makers have perfected plans to plant fake stories in three of the national newspapers in the country from Monday.

Oyewamide who said the lies by the desperate politicians was designed to instigate the public against the good works of governor Akeredolu describing the lies as a catalogue of falsehood designed to put the state government in a bad light and diminish the achievements of the government in all sectors of the state.

Oyewamide said “the plot is being sponsored, as usual, by a desperate politician whose next political leaning in readiness for the October 10 governorship election still remains shrouded in a web of conspiratorial intrigues.

“Among others, this desperate politician has packaged lies and inciting thought lines in his own imagination, to be planted as stories in about three national beginning from tomorrow, Sunday, August 8, 2020.

“Specifically, the storylines’ outlines for publication include but not minuted to the following: that party chieftains are not happy with Governor Akeredolu, having allegedly reneged on some conditions after winning the party primary.

“That the governor allegedly dribbled party leaders by announcing Lucky Aiyedatiwa as his running mate. It was said to have been agreed that the aggrieved members would choose the running mate.

“That such aggrieved members are demanding the dissolution of the current state executive and that a caretaker committee should be constituted to run the affairs of the party pending the time a fresh congress would be held.

“That, civil servants are also said to be angry with the governor on the emergence of Dare Aragbaye as the Head of Service, having allegedly retired about 9 PS to appoint Aragbaye as HoS.

“That Aragbaye is holding the position of a PS, DFA in the Governor’s Office after the retirement of Prince Ajibade Ogunoye, the present Olowo of Owo.”

The state government, however, said that such development is not new but warned the elements to desist from such act which can set the stage on fire.

“It is imperative to state that these tissues of lies are not unusual, especially in the light of the frustration that has persistently challenged the treacherous moves of such persons behind the lies and blackmail.

“Governor Akeredolu is committed to the welfare of the people, especially civil servants whose lives were reduced to nothing prior to the advent of the current administration in the State.

“These civil servants cannot forget in a hurry, level of incurable poverty they were subjected before now.

“It should be further noted that the post-primary scenario within the APC has been that of harmony and cohesion. The leaders of the party, including very serious aspirants, are on the same page with the Governor to confront these political mercenaries who have chosen the path of perfidy.”

But said that “Governor will not be distracted by the activities and antics of those who have become victims of their incurable desperation and lust for power with tainted integrity and demonstrated incompetence.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did Zulum Celebrate Salah With Borno’s ‘Poorest’?

A viral message, which emanated from Whatsapp and was later posted on the Facebook page of a national newspaper, claimed that Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, celebrated Sallah with the poor citizens in the state…Ondo 2020

Why The Colour Of #RevolutionNow Was Not Arab Spring-Red

THEY all happened almost simultaneously, as if in a choreography. On February 9, 2011, a huge crowd of protesters had gathered at the Tahir Square in Cairo, Egypt. Unruly, eyes dilating like pellets of ice immersed in mug-full Campari liquor, it was obvious that this was a crowd determined to change the status quo. They shouted anti-government slogans, calling for an end to oppression, economic adversities and collapse of the Arabian spirit in the Arab world…Ondo 2020

The Marlian Gang: Lifestyles Of Youths Who Claim To Be Lawless, Lack Manners And Home Training

MUSIC and musicians through the ages have demonstrated the tendency to influence not only the present generation, but also the future generation. No wonder, decades after they might have gone, generations later are still inspired by them…Ondo 2020

We Are Worried, Disappointed Over Edo Politics — US

THE United States on Friday said it was concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State. The US Mission in Nigeria, in a statement on its social media platforms, also said that it was disappointed with the role of some political actors in the state. The statement reads: “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country. The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate…Ondo 2020