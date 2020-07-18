Ondo 2020: Oke warns APC leaders, Yahaya Bello over indirect primary

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Monday’s primary of the party, Chief Olusola Oke, on Saturday, warned the party leadership and Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, against adopting indirect primary in choosing the party’s flagbearer.

Oke in a statement issued and signed by the Director of Media Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation, Mr. Rotimi Ogunleye, said the adoption of Indirect Primary for the party runs contrary to Article 20 of the party constitution.

He described the development as shocking and a clear departure from the position of the 11 gubernatorial aspirants of the party who have expressed their open preference for direct primary in a letter jointly signed by all the gubernatorial aspirants.

He stated that “as a campaign organisation and stakeholder in the coming election, we wish to bring to the notice of Governor Yahaya Bello and our national leaders that the adoption of Indirect Primary runs contrary to Article 20 of the APC

“If it runs contrary to any section of our constitution, it is also proper to say that it is a subversion of the constitution of our party”

According to him, “For the sake of clarity, article 20 (III) of APC constitution stipulates that for indirect primaries meant for the purpose of nominating a candidate for election, it shall be done at a designated venue for that purpose by an Electoral College of delegates democratically elected by members of the party from various wards contained in the particular constituency.

“It said further that voting at the Ward Congress to elect the members of the Electoral College shall be by secret ballot. Summarily, the constitution of our party though permits either direct or indirect, it however makes it compulsory that election of electoral college delegates must be conducted.

“Arising from this section of the APC constitution and as members who have sworn to uphold the constitution of APC, we dissociate ourselves from this obvious violation of the constitution of our party.”

He, however, appealed to his supporters to go ahead and vote for Oke in the election and said “we appeal to the delegates to cast their votes for Chief Oke because he represents the new order in our party.

“We believe the primary election is going to be determined by the resolve of the delegates who are members of our great.”

Meanwhile, a political group in the state, Unity Mandate Agenda (UMA) has berated the Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ajayi Borofice, over his demands as part of conditions that must be fulfilled before supporting the second-term governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Comrade Babatope Abisola said the development vindicated the group over the claim that Boroffice has been deliberately creating crisis in the Unity Forum in order to give him easy access to Akeredolu.

Abisola said in the statement “the six demands of the third term senator is an open secret that Boroffice is making an attempt to rule the state by proxy. When you have the Deputy governor, automatic, key cabinet positions, and also control the party structures, tactically you are the governor.

“Let this be on record that since 2016, Senator Boroffice is the brain behind the lingering crisis in the party. He is so desperate that he may approach the oppositions if the party fails to yield to his request.

“We aware that during the 2016 governorship election, Boroffice also tabled similar demands but later work for Chief Oke, who was then the Alliance for Democracy gubernatorial candidate, after Governor Akeredolu refused to strike a deal with him.

“Aspirants in Unity Forum has become Boroffice’s playing cards. Within a year, the senator had endorsed four aspirants out of 10 in that forum.

“Ife Oyedele was the first aspirant to feel the deceptive nature of our Senator. He told us that Oyedele was the anointed candidate from the Villa and he later told us that the Ikale man is too proud and he does not have the financial capacity to challenge an incumbent governor.

“Olusola Oke was the next victim. He told us that the Ilaje man enjoys street credibility that can challenge Akeredolu. He was also the first person to disparage Oke. He said he is a mole, who is working for Akeredolu’s second term.

“He later brought an obscure politician, Mr.Dapo Adenegan as his choice, saying only an Owo man can unseat Akeredolu. Unfortunately, Adenegan did not collect form.

“The current victim is a young businessman from Irele, Mr. Jimi Odimayo. We have been reliably informed that he is currently working for Odimayo to become Akeredolu’s running mate.

“It is high time leadership of the party including President Muhammadu Buhari call Senator Boroffice to order. He should stop rating his selfish interest above party interest.

“We are keenly monitoring his political activities in the state and we will continue to expose every move of the Senator to bring the party into disrepute”,

