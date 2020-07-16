Ondo 2020: Kogi governor to head APC Primary Election Committee

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has announced Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello as chairman of a nine – member team to conduct the party governorship primary in Ondo state.

The election is slated for next Monday.

The appeal panel led by Alhaji  Umar Lawan-Kareto had on Wednesday night in a report submitted to Yobe state governor and chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni cleared all the twelve aspirants seeking for the party ticket ahead of the October election.

The Governor Buni Committee equally constituted a nine member  Election Appeal Committee with Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe and Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara, as chairman and secretary, respectively.

A statement signed by  acting national publicity secretary, Yekeen Nabena further disclosed that “both Committees would be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat by 3 pm on Friday 17th July 2020.”

