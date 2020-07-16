Ondo 2020: Kogi governor to head APC Primary Election Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has announced Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello as chairman of a nine – member team to conduct the party governorship primary in Ondo state.

The election is slated for next Monday.

The appeal panel led by Alhaji Umar Lawan-Kareto had on Wednesday night in a report submitted to Yobe state governor and chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni cleared all the twelve aspirants seeking for the party ticket ahead of the October election.

ALSO READ: Ebuka, Don Jazzy unveiled as Betway, BBNaija ambassadors

The Governor Buni Committee equally constituted a nine member Election Appeal Committee with Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe and Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara, as chairman and secretary, respectively.

A statement signed by acting national publicity secretary, Yekeen Nabena further disclosed that “both Committees would be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat by 3 pm on Friday 17th July 2020.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commissioners of education of the six South-West states of the country have expressed readiness to sit their respective Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) students for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination… Read Full Story

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, insisted that its decision not to allow the reopening of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic remains unchanged as it maintains that it is not confident about the safety of students at this time… Read Full Story