Wike rescues Nunieh from security agents, moves her to govt house

Latest News
By Onyema Godwin - Port Harcourt.
NDDC, Nunieh
Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Joi Nunieh.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike moved in to rescue the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, from operatives of the Nigerian Police who had laid siege on her residence.

The information available to Tribune Online has it that operatives, who claimed to be acting on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had surrounded Nunieh’s residence in Port Harcourt from about 4:00am Thursday morning and broke into the house through the back door to arrest her.

Our correspondent also gathered that the operatives, who got access up to the kitchen, could not break the connecting door into the sitting room before the arrival of Wike to the scene. He later drove away with Nunieh to the government house.

ALSO READ: Suspected political thugs invade NUJ Press Center, disrupt Press Conference

It was further learnt that there was altercation between the IGP’s team and the governor’s aide, who insisted that the planned arrest Nunieh was illegal.

The governor finally gained access into the former NDDC boss’ residence and drove away with her in his official vehicle to an unknown destination.

Nunieh, who has been having a running battle with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, was billed to appear before the House of Representatives Committee investigating the NDDC by 4:00 pm.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commissioners of education of the six South-West states of the country have expressed readiness to sit their respective Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) students for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Police lay siege to former NDDC MD’s home

Latest News

N70.495bn contract scam: NDDC officials, contractors indicted will be banned from…

Latest News

Akpabio urges NASS to check abuses in NDDC budget procedures

Latest News

EFCC secures interim forfeiture of N250M illegally diverted to NDDC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More