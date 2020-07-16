Wike rescues Nunieh from security agents, moves her to govt house

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike moved in to rescue the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, from operatives of the Nigerian Police who had laid siege on her residence.

The information available to Tribune Online has it that operatives, who claimed to be acting on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had surrounded Nunieh’s residence in Port Harcourt from about 4:00am Thursday morning and broke into the house through the back door to arrest her.

Our correspondent also gathered that the operatives, who got access up to the kitchen, could not break the connecting door into the sitting room before the arrival of Wike to the scene. He later drove away with Nunieh to the government house.

It was further learnt that there was altercation between the IGP’s team and the governor’s aide, who insisted that the planned arrest Nunieh was illegal.

The governor finally gained access into the former NDDC boss’ residence and drove away with her in his official vehicle to an unknown destination.

Nunieh, who has been having a running battle with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, was billed to appear before the House of Representatives Committee investigating the NDDC by 4:00 pm.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE