Ondo 2020: INEC releases final list of candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday disclosed that it has released the final list of the 17 political parties fielding candidates for the Ondo state governorship election it fixed for October.

Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee made the disclosure in a statement.

The Commission recalled that on 31st July 2020, it had earlier published the provisional list of candidates for the Ondo Governorship election comprising 17 political parties.

The statement noted that since the Electoral Act created a window for substitution and withdrawal of candidates, the electoral umpire allowed the political parties to make use of the ample opportunity which it noted “ended at 6.00 pm on 18th August 2020. ”

Okoye further revealed that “Four political parties that earlier made valid nominations have substituted their candidates. The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew and substituted their Deputy Governorship candidates while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) substituted both its Governorship and Deputy Governorship, candidates.”

INEC advised political parties to look at the final list of the 17 candidates in State and Local Government offices in Ondo State. “The list is also available on our website and social media platforms,” the statement further revealed.

