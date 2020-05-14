Ondo 2020: Coalition throws support for Akeredolu’s 2nd term bid

A coalition of civil society groups, under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists (CNCRA), on Thursday, threw its weight behind the second ambition of Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), vowing to join forces to return him to office, come next gubernatorial poll in the state scheduled for November 2020.

CNCRA made this declaration in a statement jointly signed by its state Acting chairman, Mr Ayodele Adeyemi, and publicity secretary, South-West zone, Olufemi Oluwatofunmi, respectively, saying it took the decision because numerous achievements of Akeredolu, in-office stood him out.

This was just as the coalition described Unity Group as a group of confused persons whose adoption of a consensus candidate in Olusola Oke would serve no purpose, saying the group was only out to “cause subterfuge aimed at dissuading and deceiving the unsuspecting people of Ondo State into jettisoning a trustworthy and hardworking governor.”

CNCRA, while reeling out Akeredolu’s achievements, said he was the governor whose human rights record was exceptionally commendable, saying he placed state’s interest above all other interests in a number of ways, including standing firm with his people to bring the menace of herders to a halt in the state.

“Apart from his human rights record, his massive road construction and rehabilitation is another propelling factor occasioning our resolve to rally round him. And that we cannot afford to fold our arms and allow some pernicious politicians and certain old cunning foxes from across the border to plunder Ondo State,” the coalition added.

Besides, the coalition recalled that Akeredolu was the only governor in the country who “stood by us against the passage of hate speech bill at the National Assembly” and the only governor who dared all odds and condemned the Directorate of State Security (DSS) invasion of an Abuja High Court to forcefully rearrest the Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

According to CNCRA, Akeredolu also ensured the return of all sacked workers of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko, prompt payment of state workers’ salaries,

promotion of state workers as at when due and payment of backlog salaries owed state workers by precious administration.

The coalition affirmed that its decision to give strong support to Akeredolu, amongst others “is his hatred for anti- people’s policies, adding that it held due consultation with a wide spectrum of opinion leaders, human right community and other civil groups under its umbrella to arrive at such.

“While it recognizes the fundamental right of others to contest, the CNCRA asks the Unity Group, to tell the people of Ondo State what it has in stock that makes it unique, capable of solving at least ten per cent of our myriads of the problem which the extant government is lacking,” the coalition demanded.

CNCRA said it was working with friends and groups of Ondo State citizens resident in the United States and United Kingdom (UK) to ensure the realisation of Akeredolu’s second term in office, declaring: “This is not about Akeredolu as a person, but a continuation of purposeful and masses- oriented government.”

