COVID-19 lockdown: Mobile courts convict 874 In Kano

Kano State government has said that in an effort to ensure compliance to the COVID-19 lockdown order, it’s 11 mobile courts established by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nura Sagir Umar has sentenced 874 violators of the lockdown order across the state.

This was just as the COVID-19 lockdown violators were found guilty of violating the order and some of them were sentenced to community service while others were fined.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Kano State Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Baba Jibo Ibrahim during the weekly update on the mobile court’s activities and a copy made available on Thursday to pressmen.

The statement disclosed that from 6th of April to 13 May, the courts have sentenced a total of 874 violators of the COVID-19 lockdown order with different sanctions.

He, however, added that the violators were found guilty of violating the COVID-19 lockdown order

Mr Jibo further disclosed that a store Garba Karfe Investment was closed down for violating the COVID-19 lockdown order and operators of the store were fined the sum of N10, 000 saying that those with genuine reasons were set free.

He also stated that “Garba Karfe Investment store was also closed down by the court and was also fined N10, 000 for violating the COVID-19 lockdown order. ”

Mr Jibo added that the court had also brought some businessmen who have violated the COVID-19 lockdown order by opening their warehouses in the night to distributes wares to their customers, the court has found them guilty and had prosecuted them”.

