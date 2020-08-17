Ondo 2020: APC aspirants, Olanusi dissolve structures for Akeredolu’s re-election

The reconciliation efforts of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, seems to be yielding results, as the aggrieved gladiators of the party closed ranks to support the second term aspiration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aggrieved leaders and members of the party in the Unity Forum led by the former deputy governor, Ali Olanusi on Sunday, after a meeting with other party leaders resolved to join the train of party’s supporters to ensure victory for Akeredolu in the next governorship election in the state.

Olanusi who is the leader of the Unity Forum that parades an array of aspirants who contested the party’s ticket against Akeredolu met with the governor for the first time in three years after the two leaders fell apart.

The collapsed of the Unity Forum, however, appears to be a formal dissolution of the APC Unity Forum group and signalled the end of the APC crisis in the state ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

At the meeting, held in Akure, the state capital, the leaders of the party and all the APC aspirants resolved to work for the victory of the party’s candidate, in the forthcoming governorship election.

Speaking during the meeting, Akeredolu commended the aspirants and the aggrieved leaders for being real party men and urged them to work for the success of party in the governorship election, slated for October 10, 2020.

The governor commended the aspirants for positively yielding to the reconciliation moves initiated by him noting that they have displayed exemplary leadership.

While noting with satisfaction the resolve of all leaders to work assiduously as one indivisible party with one united purpose and sole mission of winning elections to remain in government, Akeredolu said the new spirit within the party must not for any reason dwindle but continue to soar high.

The governor urged all the party faithful to work hard to ensure victory for all APC candidates in the forthcoming local government election in the state, said the election must be used to justify the popularity, strength and acceptability of APC in the state.

The governor maintained that the unprecedented achievements of the APC led administration in the state would give the party an edge in the election

He listed the achievements to include, infrastructural development, facilitation of various industrial hubs, reconstruction and remodelling of schools, re-awakening of abandoned projects by the immediate past administration, giving premium to healthcare delivery, employment of citizens and giving priority to the welfare of workers’ and pensioners in the state among others.

In his welcome address, the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Ade Adetimehin said APC under his leadership would work together as one big, strong family and with a common purpose for its members, without the existence of any form of groupings.

Adetimehin lauded the healthy relationship between the Akeredolu and the party leadership and disclosed the commitment of Akeredolu who promised to personally finance the building of befitting APC party secretariat in the state.

Some of the leaders at the meeting include governor Akeredolu, his running mate in the election, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa; two past Deputy Governors in the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi and Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo; former National Vice Chairman of APC in South-West, Chief Pius Akinyelure.

Also in attendance are all the governorship aspirants in the just concluded APC primary in the state; present and past legislators at all levels; federal, state and local governments appointees with party officials at the state , local governments, wards and units levels.

