Suspected political thugs on Friday injured five members of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Owo, Owo local government area of Ondo state.

The supporters and members of the ADP were said to be on a campaign to Uka junction in Owo local govt when the suspected thugs allegedly attacked them.

According to one the victims who alleged that the suspected thugs came in three branded Siena buses belonging to All Progressives Congress (APC), brandishing dangerous weapons while some members of the ADP were beaten and injured.

He said the hoodlums warned them against campaigning in the area, claiming that they do not want to see any other political party in Owo the home town of the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, apart from the ruling APC.

He said the campaign was disrupted while the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment and the incident reported at the police station in Owo.

The ADP governorship candidate, Prince Martin Olateru-Olagbegi, condemned the action and called on the security agents to bring the perpetrators to book.

When contacted, the state Police image-maker, Tee-Leo Ikoro said he was yet to get the report of the incidence.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday raised the alarm over the spate of attack on its members in Owo and other parts of the state.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kennedy Peretei, said the development is disturbing and has shown that APC is not prepared for a free and fair election in the forthcoming governorship election.

Peretei said in the statement that “the APC’s penchant for provocation and unleashing violence on the peace-loving people of Ondo State has now become a recurring decimal.

“Supporters of the party putting on face caps having the PDP logo and emblem around Ekusi and Stadium areas of Owo were attacked by APC thugs. This is a dangerous trend that can jeopardise the peace our party stands for.

“The PDP wishes to state unequivocally that, there is nobody that has the monopoly of violence. We are using this medium to appeal to Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State Governor to call his thugs to order in the interest of peace not only in Owo but throughout Ondo State, before, during and after the October Gubernatorial Election in the State.

“We are also appealing to President Mohammadu Buhari to live up to his constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Ondo State people at this critical time.

“The Security Agencies in Ondo must also as a matter of urgency stem the tide of violence orchestrated by the APC to ensure that we have a peaceful election in Ondo State.

“The APC has in recent times demonstrated and threatened that they will unleash violence on the peace-loving people of Ondo State and use Federal might rig the forthcoming Elections.

“Elections should not be done or die but a test of the popularity of parties in a contest for the people’s votes.

But the APC while reacting through its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said APC has no machinery for violence

Kalejaye said in the statement that “It is rather unfortunate that the Peoples Democratic Party, has chosen to submerge itself in needless and unwarranted verbal attacks on the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“The APC has no reason to inflict pains on the people the party has served meritoriously since 2017. The preoccupation of the ruling party is the wellbeing of the citizens, irrespective of party affiliations, and the development of the State.

“The party has consistently educated its members on how to conduct decent campaigns, as against that of the PDP that glories in “do or die” approach to political activities.

“The APC wants to believe that the excessively desperate PDP is not employing these porous allegations as a ploy to unleash terror on the people. This will be unacceptable to the ruling party.

“We urge all political parties, including the PDP, to join hands with the APC-led government to ensure rancour-free campaigns, and promote peace throughout the electioneering period”

