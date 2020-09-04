President Buhari assures flood victims of federal govt support

The Presidency on Friday gave President Muhammadu Buhari’s assurances to families impacted by flooding in several communities in Jigawa State that they will receive timely support from the Federal Government.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity), in Abuja, while commiserating with families who lost loved ones, farmlands, means of livelihood and property in the ravaging floods in the State, the President directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to urgently assess the situation in the affected areas with a view to providing the needed humanitarian supplies.

President Buhari commended the prompt response by the Jigawa State government, and expressed solidarity with them “during this difficult time,” assuring of the readiness of the Federal Government to deploy the much-needed assistance as required.

The statement said the President would continue to follow very closely reports of flood situation across the country, and ensure that relevant Federal agencies are well prepared to respond to such disasters and mitigate associated risks.

